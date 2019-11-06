How Much Of LeadDesk Oy (HEL:LEADD) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in LeadDesk Oy (HEL:LEADD) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

LeadDesk Oy is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €51m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about LEADD.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LeadDesk Oy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 5.6% of LeadDesk Oy. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see LeadDesk Oy's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in LeadDesk Oy. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of LeadDesk Oy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.