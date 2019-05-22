How Much Are Lift & Co. Corp. (CVE:LIFT) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Lift & Co. Corp. (CVE:LIFT).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lift

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 31000 shares for CA$11k. But they sold 117k for CA$66k. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSXV:LIFT Recent Insider Trading, May 22nd 2019 More

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Lift insiders own 37% of the company, worth about CA$9.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Lift Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd think twice before buying! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Lift is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

