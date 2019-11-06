How Much Of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Limoneira is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$333m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about LMNR.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Limoneira?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 54% of Limoneira. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Limoneira, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Limoneira. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Limoneira

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Limoneira Company. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$13m worth of the US$333m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.