How Much It’ll Cost To Create Your Dream Closet

The more celebrity home tours you watch, the more closet envy you get. Sure, you might not be able to have a closet the size of a typical master bedroom, but some pizzazz would be nice. Instead of looking at tons of clothes rammed together, you’d like to see some order and organization when you get dressed in the morning. It feels like a better set up closet might be the trick to dressing better, and that’s not completely wrong. Knowing what you own inside and out can help you confidently and quickly put together an outfit. So, what does it take to put together an enviable wardrobe? It might not be as expensive as you think. Here’s what it will cost to assemble the closet of your dreams.

Define Your Style



Cost: $0-$300

This might seem like a tall order, but it’s necessary when you’re giving your closet a makeover. A good–and totally free–place to start is Pinterest. What fashions are you drawn to? Pin those on a board and take note of where the pieces are from. Is there a store that’s coming up a lot? Is there a hashtag that keeps coming up, like “boho” or “classic”? These patterns are good to notice so you have an idea of how you want to define your style. If you’re feeling completely lost, try out a stylist box. Companies like Stitch Fix have you take a quiz that evaluates your fashion likes and dislikes before sending you a stylist-curated box of clothes every month that you can try on at your home and buy if you like. Stitch Fix costs $20 per month (or “fix” as they call it). If you like anything in your box, that $20 gets applied as a credit toward what you want to buy. You can cancel or skip boxes at any time. Currently, Stitch Fix caters to women, men and kids. If you’re feeling way out of your element and aren’t sure where to start, consider hiring a personal stylist. You can find them on Yelp or Thumbtack, and they charge anywhere from $80-$300 an hour. They’ll meet you where you’re at and give you an individualized approach so you can define your style together.

Take Stock of What You Have



Cost: $0

One of the cheapest things you can do for your closet is to clean it out. Go through everything from top to bottom and really question if it serves you or the style you want to have anymore. It’s not worth housing something in your dream closet that has no use for you. If you encounter a piece of clothing that you’re on the fence about, test it out. Wear it for a day and see if you still like it. Does it make you feel confident? Does it make you feel “you”? If you hesitate to answer either of those, don’t hesitate to put it in the donation pile. A great spot to consider sending your clothes to is For Days, which will recycle your clothes and in exchange, you receive a credit to their store of entirely recycled clothing.

Add a Second Closet Rod

Cost: $150-$250

Now that you’ve decided what’s going in your closet, it’s time to spruce it up. If you don’t already have one, you should add a lower closet rod under your existing one. This doubles your storage and allows you to see more at a glance. A handyman will do this for around $250, but you can do it yourself for around $150. A way to do this would be by suspending a second rod from the existing one with a strong cord. If you’re not feeling confident about being able to do this, there’s no shame in leaving it to the pros.

Pick an Organization Method

Cost: $0

Think about what would be the easiest way for you to find an article of clothing and then group clothes together by that strategy. Do you look for warm clothes when it’s cold, or do you prefer to find things by color? Pick what works best for you and will be easiest to maintain.

Install Sliding Organizers

Cost: $10-$40

A nice way to keep items like scarves and belts organized while still looking luxurious is to add some sliding drawers and racks. This way, they’re not dangling in your face when you don’t need them. You can purchase these shelves from Target for between $10-$40.

Get a Shoe Rack

Cost: $10-30

Shoes can look really messy really quickly. Luckily, there’s a couple different ways to keep them in line. Target sells a standard shoe shelf that will house about 10 pairs of shoes for $10. This can easily slip onto the floor of your closet and be kept out of the way of your clothes. If you have more than 10 pairs of shoes, there are solutions for that as well, but they might take up more space. This fabric shoe rack from Amazon will hold 27 pairs of shoes, including boots, but you’ll have to clear out a side of your closet to keep it. It currently costs $29.80.

Hide Your Hamper

Cost: $23-$330

Nothing looks less dreamy than dirty clothes. Hide your laundry with a cool piece of furniture to keep your clothes in. This laundry hamper for $151.48 at Home Depot looks like an elegant end table and has a tilt out feature where you can drop your clothes. These tilt out models range from $115-330. You can also opt for a bin that at least camouflages your laundry for $23 from Wayfair.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It’ll Cost To Create Your Dream Closet