nrqemi / Getty Images

The rise in gas prices has led to a spike in interest in electric vehicles (EVs). From February 2022 to March 2022, CarMax received 1.5 times the search volume for the term "electric" -- around the same time gas prices hit their new high.

Find Out: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Don't Miss: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

And even before gas prices reached their new levels, consumers had been gaining interest in EVs. According to 2021 data from the Pew Research Center, 40% of non-EV owners are very or somewhat likely to purchase an EV as their next vehicle.

The cost of buying a new EV can be a barrier to entry, but fortunately, you can get (slightly) lower prices on used EVs. Here's how much you can expect to pay for the most popular used electric vehicle models.

Tesla

1. Tesla Model 3

Average CarMax used vehicle price: $49,440

Nissan USA

2. Nissan Leaf

Average CarMax used vehicle price: $21,447

Take Our Poll: What's the Table Time Limit on a $400 Restaurant Meal?

WILFRIED WULFF / BMW

3. BMW i3

Average CarMax used vehicle price: $21,455

Darren Brode / Shutterstock.com

4. Chevrolet Volt EV

Average CarMax used vehicle price: $27,416

Tesla

5. Tesla Model X

Average CarMax used vehicle price: $89,194

More From GOBankingRates

All prices are sourced from CarMax and are accurate as of May 16, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rising Gas Prices Got You Thinking Electric? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs