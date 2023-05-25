Energy price cap: calculate what you'll save – and whether you should switch deals

Energy price cap

Household energy bills are set to fall by roughly £425 a year following a revision to the energy price cap by watchdog Ofgem today.

This means from July 1, the average household energy bill will be £2,074, compared to the current level of £2,500 under the temporary cap put in place by the Government.

The fall in energy prices will come as a welcome relief to households, whose budgets were already stretched by soaring inflation and interest rates. However, the new price cap is still 80pc higher than the average bill was two years ago – and experts have warned bills are unlikely to fall below £1,700 for the rest of the decade.

Households will also no longer benefit from a £400 rebate handed out by the Government between January and March.

Here, The Telegraph covers what the change in price cap means for you, how much less you'll pay – and whether it is finally time to buy a fixed-rate deal.

What is the energy price cap?

The price cap limits what energy providers can charge customers on a “standard variable tariff”. It does not apply to fixed-rate deals. Most households are currently on SVTs as providers were unable to offer fixes throughout the energy crisis.

Ofgem’s price cap is determined by wholesale costs and is revised every three months. Amid the energy crisis, the price cap rose from a low of £1,042 in February 2020 to £1,971 in April 2022. As Russia’s war in Ukraine intensified, driving up wholesale prices, the cap continued to rise – eventually reaching a peak of £4,279 in January 2023.

This prompted the Government to intervene in September 2022 by introducing the Energy Price Guarantee, a similar cap on energy bills that would limit the average household bill to £2,500 a year regardless of the turmoil in the wholesale market.

The guarantee was due to be raised to £3,000 a year in March. However, an unexpected drop in wholesale energy prices allowed the Government to freeze it at £2,500 until June, by which point energy prices were expected to drop.

From July 1, when the Ofgem-set price cap falls below the government-backed EPG, households on SVTs will automatically revert to the former.

It is important to understand the price cap does not limit the amount you will pay over the course of a year. The headline figure of £2,074 is simply the amount a typical household (one of between two and three people) will spend on energy in that time.

Instead, it caps the rates at which you are charged for your gas and electricity usage, as well as the standing charges for both. Standing charges are billed to households at a daily rate regardless of how much energy they use.

Under the new price cap, this is equivalent to £5.74 a week, or £300 a year.

How much will I save now prices have gone down?

The unit rate for electricity has fallen from 33.2p per kWh to 30p. Gas has dropped from 10.3p per kWh to 8p.

To take an example of how the price cap affects your own usage, a kettle costs 7p to boil (assuming it takes four minutes) under the Energy Price Guarantee.

The average person drinks 884 cups of tea a year, according to a 2015 YouGov survey, meaning if you were to boil a fresh kettle for every cup, that would cost you £61.88. From July, this will fall by 6.83pc to £57.65 – saving you £4.23 a year.

Electric showers cost 26p for every five minutes, or £1.82 a week, assuming one shower a day – this doubles to £3.64 for 10-minute showers. A family of four doing this would rack up £14.56 a week on showers alone. However, under new unit rates, this will be £1 cheaper.

Even under the new cap, washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers will remain expensive. A typical 90-minute cycle on a washing machine will cost £1 – and an hour’s ironing costs 45p on top of that. A tumble dryer’s 45-minute cycle costs 60p, and a dishwasher costs between 84p and £1.72 depending on the length of the cycle.

Should I buy a fixed tariff deal?

Before the energy crisis, households were used to shopping around for competitive fixed price deals. However, the energy crisis upended the market, leaving SVRs governed by the price cap as the only viable option. Fixed rates became so expensive that providers stopped offering them all together – most have yet to re-enter the market with fixes.

Only two providers, Ovo and SSE, are currently offering fixed deals, however, the rates offered are higher than the new price cap. Analysts have wanted that these deals could leave households £200 a year worse off.

Other providers are expected to bring back fixed rates when the price cap takes effect. But experts say such deals are unlikely to offer savings on the price cap. Proponents of fixed rate deals argue they offer long-term security, as unlike variable tariffs they cannot change throughout the duration of the deal. This could shield households from shocks in the wholesale market.

However, analysts across the sector predict the cap will remain at roughly the same level for the foreseeable future, and prices are unlikely to spike as they did when the war in Ukraine began.

Martin Young, energy analyst at Investec, said: “Fixed price deals could return, most likely from July, but we do not expect a deluge of cut-price deals, holding a view that switching will be driven by customer service and innovative products.

“Uptake will depend on personal preference and exit charges.”

Dr Craig Lowrey, of analyst Cornwall Insight, added: “Those seeking alternative options to bypass the high cap prices through the return of fixed tariffs will need to manage their expectations, as the availability of deals below the cap is still uncertain.

“Even for those able to secure a below-cap rate, it remains a risky decision. There is a possibility that the cap could decrease, leading to consumers locked into higher-than-market prices.”

