How Much Of LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. (BME:LLN) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. (BME:LLN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €18m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about LLN.

BME:LLN Ownership Summary, November 8th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics does have institutional investors; and they hold 17% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

BME:LLN Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.