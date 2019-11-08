How Much Of LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. (BME:LLN) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. (BME:LLN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.
LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €18m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about LLN.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics does have institutional investors; and they hold 17% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A.. It has a market capitalization of just €18m, and insiders have €7.7m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 25% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over LLN. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Equity Ownership
Private equity firms hold a 15% stake in LLN. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics better, we need to consider many other factors.
