How Much Of Müller - Die lila Logistik AG (ETR:MLL) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Müller - Die lila Logistik AG (ETR:MLL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of €61m, Müller - Die lila Logistik is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about MLL.

See our latest analysis for Müller - Die lila Logistik

XTRA:MLL Ownership Summary, August 26th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Müller - Die lila Logistik?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Müller - Die lila Logistik's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

XTRA:MLL Income Statement, August 26th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Müller - Die lila Logistik. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Müller - Die lila Logistik

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.