How Much is Madison Pacific Properties Inc.'s (TSE:MPC) CEO Getting Paid?

Marvin Haasen has been the CEO of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) since 2012. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Madison Pacific Properties

How Does Marvin Haasen's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a market cap of CA$176m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$384k for the year to August 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CA$245k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under CA$278m, and the median CEO total compensation was CA$217k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 50% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 50% is other remuneration. Madison Pacific Properties does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

As you can see, Marvin Haasen is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Madison Pacific Properties has changed from year to year.

TSX:MPC CEO Compensation April 16th 2020 More

Is Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has shrunk earnings per share by 25% each year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 4.1% over the last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 18% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Madison Pacific Properties Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently to impress us, over the last three years. While shareholder returns are acceptable, they don't delight. So you may want to delve deeper, because we don't think the CEO pay is too low. On another note, Madison Pacific Properties has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.