How Much Of Maison Internationale de l’Informatique S.A.S. (EPA:ALMII) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Maison Internationale de l’Informatique S.A.S. (EPA:ALMII) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Maison Internationale de l’InformatiqueS is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €23m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ALMII.

View our latest analysis for Maison Internationale de l’InformatiqueS

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

ENXTPA:ALMII Ownership Summary January 14th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Maison Internationale de l’InformatiqueS?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Maison Internationale de l’InformatiqueS already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 9.0% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Maison Internationale de l’InformatiqueS, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ENXTPA:ALMII Income Statement Export January 14th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Maison Internationale de l’InformatiqueS. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Maison Internationale de l’InformatiqueS

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.