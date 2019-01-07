How Much Are Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marshalls

CEO & Executive Director Martyn Coffey made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£344k worth of shares at a price of UK£4.62 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (UK£4.77). While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling on market, especially if they did so below the current price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 19.4% of Martyn Coffey’s holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Martyn Coffey.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.53k shares for UK£10k. On the other hand they divested 75.00k shares, for UK£344k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:MSLH Insider Trading January 7th 19 More

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Marshalls insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about UK£2.5m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Marshalls Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. Our analysis of Marshalls insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we’re not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Marshalls, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

