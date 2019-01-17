How Much Are Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mayne Pharma Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Frank Condella for AU$139k worth of shares, at about AU$0.77 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 209.11k shares for a total of AU$161k. Overall, Mayne Pharma Group insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about AU$0.77 on average. Although they bought at below the recent price of AU$0.81 per share, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Mayne Pharma Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Mayne Pharma Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$161k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Mayne Pharma Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Mayne Pharma Group insiders own 15% of the company, worth about AU$177m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mayne Pharma Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn’t make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Mayne Pharma Group. Looks promising! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Mayne Pharma Group.