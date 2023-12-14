How much do mayors in Stark County make? The salaries vary

Alliance Mayor Andy Grove and his wife Susan ride in the 2023 Greater Alliance Carnation Festival Grand Parade.

Across the country, including Stark County, mayors wear a lot of different hats.

Large city or small village, they are elected and asked to manage operations, enforce the law, solve problems, attract business, improve conditions and unite neighbors. That's the job they wanted.

Still it's a tall task, sometimes for little pay.

Salary.com reports the average salary for city mayors in Ohio is $85,973. There was no average for village mayors. In Stark County, many of the village mayors make less than $10,000.

In Alliance, the mayor's position — at $53,848 — is considered underpaid by elected officials there. A proposal to significantly raise the mayor's salary and other elected officials is being considered.

If approved, the mayor's salary would nearly double to $92,605 by 2025. It would be $89,905 in 2024.

"For whatever reasons, intentional or unintentional, (supervisor) salaries have been ignored," said Councilman Ed Lohnes, chairman of Finance Committee. "They've been ignored for 30 years and we have an opportunity to correct that and presented that to council."

Council was expected to vote on the salary increases Monday night.

How much does your city mayor make?

Veteran William Theiss shakes hands with Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei after receiving the 2023 Veteran of the Year award during the Greater Canton Veterans Council Veterans Day Ceremony at Westbrook Veterans Park in Canton.

The salary issue in Alliance raised some curiosity. How much do mayors in Stark County make?

There are factors to consider: such as, is the position part time or full time? Is it a city or village? Is there a manager or administrator to oversee operations? Those considerations play a role in the pay.

In Canton, the mayor makes $128,092 in 2023. In Massillon, the position pays $70,487.

Mayors in Canal Fulton, Louisville and North Canton are considered part-time positions and they are paid less than their bigger city colleagues. All three cities have full-time managers or administrators to handle the daily operations.

Those managers are paid between $74,000 and $140,000.

How much does your village mayor make?

Being a village mayor isn't easier than serving as a city mayor. The position faces similar issues — i.e., safety, plowing streets — except on a smaller scale. Most village mayors are part time, making less than $10,000 a year. Most of them also have administrators.

Magnolia Mayor Travis Boyd said the pay wasn't the driving force to run for the position.

Travis Boyd reacts to winning a coin toss that decided the Magnolia mayor's race at the Stark County Board of Elections in Canton in November 2019. He was re-elected to a four-year term this year.

Boyd has been in office since 2020 after a coin flip decided his first term. He was reelected last month. Boyd, an account executive at AultCare, makes $4,000 annually to help run Magnolia and its population of roughly 1,000 residents.

"I have a great council. Those people are sacrificing their time and their energies and their skills to make the village a better place, and I'm trying to do my part," Boyd said.

A survey of the other 11 villages in Stark County found similar salaries for mayors — albeit, a couple make more than $10,000. For example, Hartville pays $18,741 and Minerva pays $10,440. Both of them are expected to get increases next year.

"I can't really say for other villages but Hartville could probably be made a full-time position," said Mayor Cindy Billings. "There is a lot more administrative work than there used to be. People also don't realize how many evenings and weekends you have things to do."

A look at the other villages showed the mayor's position in Navarre made $5,500 this year; East Canton paid $8,175; and Brewster paid $8,300. East Sparta has paid its mayor $8,400 annually for the last 12 years, but the position will get a raise (up to $12,000) in 2024.

"Our goal is to protect and provide like any other municipality," Boyd said.

