How Much Of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Megaport has a market capitalization of AU$2.1b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Megaport.

Check out our latest analysis for Megaport

ASX:MP1 Ownership Breakdown July 9th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Megaport?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Megaport already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Megaport's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:MP1 Earnings and Revenue Growth July 9th 2020 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Megaport. Our data suggests that Bevan Slattery, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 8.5%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.1% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Vincent English directly holds 0.7% of the total shares outstanding.