How Much Of De.mem Limited (ASX:DEM) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in De.mem Limited (ASX:DEM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

De.mem is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$15m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about DEM.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About De.mem?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of De.mem is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it’s the future that counts most.

De.mem is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of De.mem

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of De.mem Limited. Insiders own AU$2.2m worth of shares in the AU$15m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.