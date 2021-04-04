Here’s How Much Men vs. Women Earn at Every Age

Jordan Rosenfeld
·3 min read
Marija Jovovic / Getty Images

While strides have been made toward equal pay across all genders and races, statistics reveal that even in 2021, Americans are still not paid equally. Women have made gains in their decades-long fight for pay equity, but disparities remain.

According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, wages for the average full-time working woman are just 82% of what men earn. Furthermore, this pay gap didn’t change at all between 2018 and 2019. And the disparities between pay are even greater for women of color — with Native American women only earning between 60 and 63 cents for every dollar earned by white men. Black women and Latinas are earning 63 cents and 55 cents, respectively.

To see how much Americans make at every age, GOBankingRates analyzed the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Current Population Survey for annual earnings among both men and women. Take a look at what the gender pay gap really looks like in 2021.

Last updated: March 22, 2021

Young beautiful girl carrying cups of coffee on a tray and her colleague operating espresso machine in a coffee shop.
Young beautiful girl carrying cups of coffee on a tray and her colleague operating espresso machine in a coffee shop.

16 to 19 Years Old

  • Annual salary for men: $26,676

  • Annual salary for women: $24,960

  • Percent women make less than men: 6.43%

The young Black man working on the industrial kitchen of the small local restaurant in Long Island, New York State, USA.
The young Black man working on the industrial kitchen of the small local restaurant in Long Island, New York State, USA.

20 to 24 Years Old

  • Annual salary for men: $34,268

  • Annual salary for women: $31,148

  • Percent women make less than men: 9.10%

Close up of a group of workers working in a warehouse.
Close up of a group of workers working in a warehouse.

25 to 34 Years Old

  • Annual salary for men: $49,764

  • Annual salary for women: $46,176

  • Percent women make less than men: 7.21%

Senior manager using digital tablet while walking in warehouse with supervisor and foreman.
Senior manager using digital tablet while walking in warehouse with supervisor and foreman.

35 to 44 Years Old

  • Annual salary for men: $64,324

  • Annual salary for women: $51,428

  • Percent women make less than men: 20.05%

A teacher stands up front and calls on one of her students to respond to a question under discussion.
A teacher stands up front and calls on one of her students to respond to a question under discussion.

45 to 54 Years Old

  • Annual salary for men: $68,016

  • Annual salary for women: $52,104

  • Percent women make less than men: 23.39%

Corporate Business, Indian, Office - Group of Employees Attending a Celebration at the Office.
Corporate Business, Indian, Office - Group of Employees Attending a Celebration at the Office.

55 to 64 Years Old

  • Annual salary for men: $65,104

  • Annual salary for women: $49,868

  • Percent women make less than men: 23.40%

Senior runner in nature.
Senior runner in nature.

65 and Older

  • Annual salary for men: $60,476

  • Annual salary for women: $45,760

  • Percent women make less than men: 24.33%

Levi Leidy contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find out how much men and women earn at every age, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Population Survey on the median usual weekly earnings for full-time wage and salary workers across industries in the third quarter of 2020. GOBankingRates converted weekly earnings figures to annual and found for each age group 1) the median usual earnings for all workers, 2) the median usual earnings for men and 3) the median usual earnings for women. Then, GOBankingRates calculated 4) the annual difference between earnings for men and women and 5) the difference expressed as a percentage of men’s earnings. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 20, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Men vs. Women Earn at Every Age

