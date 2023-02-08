Here’s How Much Men vs. Women Earn at Every Age

VioletaStoimenova / Getty Images

Women have certainly come a long way in the last 100 years when it comes to equal rights (despite some significant recent setback), with representation in almost every industry and increases in wages. However, the historically long gender wage gap between men and women persists. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, wages for the average full-time working woman are still just 82% of what men earn, as of 2021, a pay gap that hasn't changed since 2018. And the disparities between pay are even greater for women of color -- with Black, Indigenous and Latina women only earning between 57 and 64 cents for every dollar earned by white men.

Women were also hit especially hard in the pandemic, triggering what Forbes called a "she-cession" where women lost their jobs in greater numbers than men between 2020 and 2022 and didn't rebound as quickly as men's jobs did. While new pay transparency laws may be on the right track to help shrink the gap by as much as 40% if enacted widely, there's a lot of work to do.

To see how much Americans make at every age, GOBankingRates analyzed the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Current Population Survey for annual earnings among both men and women. Take a look at what the modern gender pay gap really looks like.

GrapeImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16 to 19 Years Old

Annual salary for men: $33,488

Annual salary for women: $31,304

Percent women make less than men: 6.52%

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images

20 to 24 Years Old

Annual salary for men: $40,092

Annual salary for women: $36,712

Percent women make less than men: 8.43%

Geber86 / Getty Images

25 to 34 Years Old

Annual salary for men: $56,732

Annual salary for women: $49,660

Percent women make less than men: 12.47%

alvarez / Getty Images

35 to 44 Years Old

Annual salary for men: $67,860

Annual salary for women: $57,148

Percent women make less than men: 15.79%

FatCamera / Getty Images

45 to 54 Years Old

Annual salary for men: $70,460

Annual salary for women: $54,184

Percent women make less than men: 23.10%

GCShutter / Shutterstock.com

55 to 64 Years Old

Annual salary for men: $69,108

Annual salary for women: $52,884

Percent women make less than men: 23.48%

Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

65 and Older

Annual salary for men: $62,660

Annual salary for women: $45,396

Percent women make less than men: 27.55%

Levi Leidy and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find how much men and women earn at every age, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Current Population Survey on the median usual weekly earnings for full time wage and salary workers across industries in the fourth quarter of 2022. GOBankingRates converted weekly earnings figures to annual and found for each age group (1) the median usual earnings for all workers, (2) the median usual earnings for men, and (3) the median usual earnings for women. Then, GOBankingRates calculated (4) the annual difference between earnings for men and women and (5) the difference expressed as a percentage of men's earnings. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 31, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Men vs. Women Earn at Every Age