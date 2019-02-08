How Much Of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:5DD) Do Insiders Own?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:5DD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of S$227m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 5DD.

SGX:5DD Ownership Summary February 8th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings), for yourself, below.

SGX:5DD Income Statement Export February 8th 19 More

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.