How Much Middle-Class Families Earn in Every State

What is considered middle class? It takes more money than you might think to reach this income tier, and it differs depending upon which state you live in. Pew Research Center defines middle-class or middle-income households as those with incomes that are two-thirds (66.6%) to double (200%) the U.S. median household income of $70,784. According to this formula, Pew determined that middle-class Americans have incomes ranging from approximately $37,638 to $379,038, depending on the size of the household.

Using these criteria, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person middle-class family earns in every state. Find out if you live in one of the best or worst states for the middle class.

Alabama

2-person family middle-class income range : $41,941 to $125,836

3-person family middle-class income range : $47,783 to $143,364

4-person family middle-class income range: $58,424 to $175,290

Alaska

2-person family middle-class income range : $55,506 to $166,536

3-person family middle-class income range : $69,766 to $209,318

4-person family middle-class income range: $74,721 to $224,184

Arizona

2-person family middle-class income range : $49,530 to $148,606

3-person family middle-class income range : $55,668 to $167,020

4-person family middle-class income range: $64,278 to $192,852

Arkansas

2-person family middle-class income range : $39,399 to $118,210

3-person family middle-class income range : $45,967 to $137,914

4-person family middle-class income range: $53,104 to $159,328

California

2-person family middle-class income range : $57,508 to $172,542

3-person family middle-class income range : $64,674 to $194,042

4-person family middle-class income range: $75,736 to $227,230

Colorado

2-person family middle-class income range : $60,711 to $182,152

3-person family middle-class income range : $70,252 to $210,776

4-person family middle-class income range: $82,796 to $248,412

Connecticut

2-person family middle-class income range : $62,115 to $186,364

3-person family middle-class income range : $75,273 to $225,842

4-person family middle-class income range: $88,011 to $264,060

Delaware

2-person family middle-class income range : $51,336 to $154,022

3-person family middle-class income range : $63,942 to $191,844

4-person family middle-class income range: $75,860 to $227,602

Florida

2-person family middle-class income range : $45,754 to $137,276

3-person family middle-class income range : $51,473 to $154,434

4-person family middle-class income range: $62,014 to $186,062

Georgia

2-person family middle-class income range : $47,638 to $142,928

3-person family middle-class income range : $54,155 to $162,482

4-person family middle-class income range: $63,966 to $191,918

Hawaii

2-person family middle-class income range : $47,638 to $142,928

3-person family middle-class income range : $54,155 to $162,482

4-person family middle-class income range: $63,966 to $191,918

Idaho

2-person family middle-class income range : $47,969 to $143,920

3-person family middle-class income range : $54,289 to $162,884

4-person family middle-class income range: $60,000 to $180,018

Illinois

2-person family middle-class income range : $52,396 to $157,204

3-person family middle-class income range : $62,925 to $188,794

4-person family middle-class income range: $75,478 to $226,456

Indiana

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,768 to $140,318

3-person family middle-class income range : $55,425 to $166,292

4-person family middle-class income range: $63,328 to $190,004

Iowa

2-person family middle-class income range : $50,210 to $150,646

3-person family middle-class income range : $59,091 to $177,290

4-person family middle-class income range: $71,176 to $213,550

Kansas

2-person family middle-class income range : $49,224 to $147,686

3-person family middle-class income range : $54,481 to $163,460

4-person family middle-class income range: $69,838 to $209,534

Kentucky

2-person family middle-class income range : $41,293 to $123,890

3-person family middle-class income range : $46,723 to $140,182

4-person family middle-class income range: $58,595 to $175,804

Louisiana

2-person family middle-class income range : $39,971 to $119,926

3-person family middle-class income range : $45,299 to $135,910

4-person family middle-class income range: $56,392 to $169,192

Maine

2-person family middle-class income range : $48,768 to $146,318

3-person family middle-class income range : $58,962 to $176,904

4-person family middle-class income range: $73,523 to $220,590

Maryland

2-person family middle-class income range : $63,624 to $190,890

3-person family middle-class income range : $75,537 to $226,634

4-person family middle-class income range: $93,577 to $280,758

Massachusetts

2-person family middle-class income range : $62,051to $186,172

3-person family middle-class income range : $78,491 to $235,498

4-person family middle-class income range: $100,248 to $300,774

Michigan

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,521 to $139,578

3-person family middle-class income range : $57,939 to $173,834

4-person family middle-class income range: $68,884 to $206,672

Minnesota

2-person family middle-class income range : $56,132 to $168,414

3-person family middle-class income range : $70,526 to $211,600

4-person family middle-class income range: $87,226 to $261,704

Mississippi

2-person family middle-class income range : $37,638 to $112,924

3-person family middle-class income range : $43,791 to $131,386

4-person family middle-class income range: $53,433 to $160,316

Missouri

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,461 to $139,398

3-person family middle-class income range : $55,249 to $165,764

4-person family middle-class income range: $67,462 to $202,406

Montana

2-person family middle-class income range : $48,063 to $144,204

3-person family middle-class income range : $51,857 to $155,586

4-person family middle-class income range: $67,546 to $202,658

Nebraska

2-person family middle-class income range : $51,715 to $155,162

3-person family middle-class income range : $61,625 to $184,894

4-person family middle-class income range: $71,145 to $213,456

Nevada

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,897 to $140,706

3-person family middle-class income range : $53,461 to $160,400

4-person family middle-class income range: $59,221 to $177,680

New Hampshire

2-person family middle-class income range : $60,639 to $181,936

3-person family middle-class income range : $84,487 to $253,486

4-person family middle-class income range: $93,535 to $280,634

New Jersey

2-person family middle-class income range : $61,138 to $183,432

3-person family middle-class income range : $75,632 to $226,920

4-person family middle-class income range: $95,982 to $287,974

New Mexico

2-person family middle-class income range : $42,716 to $128,160

3-person family middle-class income range : $43,996 to $132,002

4-person family middle-class income range: $50,679 to $152,052

New York

2-person family middle-class income range : $52,437 to $157,326

3-person family middle-class income range : $63,846 to $191,558

4-person family middle-class income range: $77,871 to $233,636

North Carolina

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,197 to $138,606

3-person family middle-class income range : $53,925 to $161,790

4-person family middle-class income range: $66,120 to $198,380

North Dakota

2-person family middle-class income range : $55,579 to $166,754

3-person family middle-class income range : $57,548 to $172,662

4-person family middle-class income range: $76,712 to $230,160

Ohio

2-person family middle-class income range : $46,989 to $140,980

3-person family middle-class income range : $56,112 to $168,352

4-person family middle-class income range: $67,931 to $203,814

Oklahoma

2-person family middle-class income range : $42,700 to $128,112

3-person family middle-class income range : $47,627 to $142,896

4-person family middle-class income range: $55,575 to $166,742

Oregon

2-person family middle-class income range : $52,103 to $156,326

3-person family middle-class income range : $62,948 to $188,864

4-person family middle-class income range: $73,135 to $219,426

Pennsylvania

2-person family middle-class income range : $49,574 to $148,738

3-person family middle-class income range : $62,268 to $186,824

4-person family middle-class income range: $75,350 to $226,074

Rhode Island

2-person family middle-class income range : $55,670 to $167,026

3-person family middle-class income range : $67,593 to $202,798

4-person family middle-class income range: $80,313 to $240,962

South Carolina

2-person family middle-class income range : $44,696 to $134,100

3-person family middle-class income range : $50,682 to $152,060

4-person family middle-class income range: $62,096 to $186,308

South Dakota

2-person family middle-class income range : $50,635 to $151,920

3-person family middle-class income range : $57,273 to $171,836

4-person family middle-class income range: $64,424 to $193,290

Tennessee

2-person family middle-class income range : $44,333 to $133,012

3-person family middle-class income range : $52,471 to $157,430

4-person family middle-class income range: $59,126 to $177,396

Texas

2-person family middle-class income range : $47,902 to $143,720

3-person family middle-class income range : $53,838 to $161,530

4-person family middle-class income range: $62,802 to $188,426

Utah

2-person family middle-class income range : $50,549 to $151,662

3-person family middle-class income range : $63,536 to $190,626

4-person family middle-class income range: $68,550 to $205,670

Vermont

2-person family middle-class income range : $53,323 to $159,984

3-person family middle-class income range : $64,043 to $192,148

4-person family middle-class income range: $117,173 to $234,346

Virginia

2-person family middle-class income range : $57,603 to $172,826

3-person family middle-class income range : $68,520 to $205,582

4-person family middle-class income range: $82,861 to $248,608

Washington

2-person family middle-class income range : $59,801 to $179,422

3-person family middle-class income range : $71,809 to $215,448

4-person family middle-class income range: $85,475 to $256,450

West Virginia

2-person family middle-class income range : $38,868 to $116,616

3-person family middle-class income range : $50,589 to $151,782

4-person family middle-class income range: $55,708 to $167,140

Wisconsin

2-person family middle-class income range : $50,521 to $151,578

3-person family middle-class income range : $61,265 to $183,812

4-person family middle-class income range: $73,103 to $219,330

Wyoming

2-person family middle-class income range : $50,939 to $152,832

3-person family middle-class income range : $57,802 to $173,424

4-person family middle-class income range: $64,490 to $193,490

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much the middle class earns in every state by analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey 1-year data to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person middle-class family earns. Pew Research Center defines the middle class as making two-thirds (66.66%) to double (200%) the national median income. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed that a middle-class family earns two-thirds to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. In order to find out how much a middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 0.67 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. All data was collected on and up to date as of October 25, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Middle-Class Families Earn in Every State