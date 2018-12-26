How Much Are Midwich Group Plc (LON:MIDW) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Midwich Group Plc (LON:MIDW).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Midwich Group

Group MD & Director Stephen Fenby made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£6.2m worth of shares at a price of UK£6.20 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of UK£4.92. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment. Notably Stephen Fenby was also the biggest buyer, having purchased UK£313k worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 59.33k shares for UK£313k. But they sold 2.00m for UK£12m. In total, Midwich Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about UK£6.20. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Midwich Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Midwich Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, 3 insiders shelled out UK£257k for shares in the company — and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that Midwich Group insiders own 36% of the company, worth about UK£143m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Midwich Group Insiders?