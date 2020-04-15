How Much is Mobile Tornado Group plc's (LON:MBT) CEO Getting Paid?

In 2016 Avi Tooba was appointed CEO of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Avi Tooba's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Mobile Tornado Group plc has a market cap of UK£13m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£147k for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£108k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£160m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£266k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 70% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 30% of the pie. Our data reveals that Mobile Tornado Group allocates salary in line with the wider market.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Mobile Tornado Group, below.

AIM:MBT CEO Compensation April 15th 2020 More

Is Mobile Tornado Group plc Growing?

Mobile Tornado Group plc has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 56% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 16% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Mobile Tornado Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 37% over three years, many shareholders in Mobile Tornado Group plc are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

It looks like Mobile Tornado Group plc pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. Despite some positives, it is likely that shareholders wanted better returns, given the performance over the last three years. So while we would not say that Avi Tooba is generously paid, it would be good to see an improvement in business performance before too an increase in pay. In this case we may want to look deeper into the company. There are some real positives and we could see improved returns in the longer term. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Mobile Tornado Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.