How Much is MobilityOne Limited's (LON:MBO) CEO Getting Paid?

Hussain Bin A. Rahman is the CEO of MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for MobilityOne

How Does Hussain Bin A. Rahman's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that MobilityOne Limited is worth UK£2.1m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£198k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£80k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£164m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£251k.

That means Hussain Bin A. Rahman receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at MobilityOne has changed from year to year.

AIM:MBO CEO Compensation, August 1st 2019 More

Is MobilityOne Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, MobilityOne Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 102% each year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 47% over the last year.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has MobilityOne Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 42% over three years, many shareholders in MobilityOne Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Hussain Bin A. Rahman is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The per share growth could be better, in our view. And it's hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So it would take a bold person to suggest the pay is too modest. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at MobilityOne.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.