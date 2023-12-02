How much money do you need to make to afford a home in Columbus?

A recent analysis from Redfin found the annual income needed to buy an average Columbus home has jumped.

Those looking for homes to purchase, especially first-time homebuyers, know how difficult it's become to come up with the money for a down payment, then mortgage payments to make it work with high mortgage rates and home prices.

A recent Redfin analysis of the 100 largest U.S. metros shows that it takes an annual income of $90,276 in Greater Columbus to a buy home at the median sale price of $331,000. That's based on information from August.

The income needed is a 23.8% jump over what was needed in 2022, according to the analysis.

By comparison, here are incomes needed to buy homes at the median sales price in other Ohio metros:

Akron

A $59,102 annual income is needed to buy a home at the median sales price of $218,900.

Cincinnati

A $77,230 annual income is needed to buy a home at the median sales price of $285,000

Cleveland

A $61,536 annual income is needed to buy a home at the median sales price of $225,625

Dayton

A $60,002 annual income is needed to buy a home at the median sales price of $220,000

The figures are based on a Redfin analysis comparing median monthly mortgage payments in August 2023 and August 2022. A mortgage payment is typically considered affordable if the homebuyer spends no more than 30% of income on housing.

The median monthly mortgage payment for Greater Columbus was $2,257.

According to the study, the metros where necessary income increased the most was in Miami and Newark, New Jersey. In both, home buyers need 33% more income than a year ago to afford home at the median sales price in those metros.

Homebuyers in Miami now need to earn $143,000 a year to afford the area’s typical monthly mortgage payment of $3,580. In Newark, homebuyers need to make about $160,000 to afford that metro's $3,989 payment.

Nationally, a homebuyer must earn $114,627 to afford a home with a national median sales price of $420,000.

In October, The Dispatch reported that interest rates had risen to the highest level in a generation.

