How much money do you need to make to afford a home in Columbus?
Those looking for homes to purchase, especially first-time homebuyers, know how difficult it's become to come up with the money for a down payment, then mortgage payments to make it work with high mortgage rates and home prices.
A recent Redfin analysis of the 100 largest U.S. metros shows that it takes an annual income of $90,276 in Greater Columbus to a buy home at the median sale price of $331,000. That's based on information from August.
The income needed is a 23.8% jump over what was needed in 2022, according to the analysis.
Read More: Buckeye Lake home listed for $1.5 million offers two levels of lakefront living
By comparison, here are incomes needed to buy homes at the median sales price in other Ohio metros:
Akron
A $59,102 annual income is needed to buy a home at the median sales price of $218,900.
Cincinnati
A $77,230 annual income is needed to buy a home at the median sales price of $285,000
Cleveland
A $61,536 annual income is needed to buy a home at the median sales price of $225,625
Dayton
A $60,002 annual income is needed to buy a home at the median sales price of $220,000
The figures are based on a Redfin analysis comparing median monthly mortgage payments in August 2023 and August 2022. A mortgage payment is typically considered affordable if the homebuyer spends no more than 30% of income on housing.
The median monthly mortgage payment for Greater Columbus was $2,257.
According to the study, the metros where necessary income increased the most was in Miami and Newark, New Jersey. In both, home buyers need 33% more income than a year ago to afford home at the median sales price in those metros.
Homebuyers in Miami now need to earn $143,000 a year to afford the area’s typical monthly mortgage payment of $3,580. In Newark, homebuyers need to make about $160,000 to afford that metro's $3,989 payment.
Nationally, a homebuyer must earn $114,627 to afford a home with a national median sales price of $420,000.
In October, The Dispatch reported that interest rates had risen to the highest level in a generation.
mferench@dispatch.com
@MarkFerenchik
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: How high does your income need to be to buy a house in Columbus?