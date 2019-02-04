How Much Money Has Congress Taken From Social Security?

For better or worse, Social Security is the financial foundation responsible for supporting tens of millions of retirees, as well as millions of long-term disabled workers and the survivors of deceased workers. Of the nearly 63 million people currently receiving a benefit check, more than a third are being kept out of poverty as a result of the added income they're receiving from the program.

Yet for as important as Social Security is, it's also about to encounter its biggest speed bump since being signed into law back in 1935.

Social Security's problems come to a head

Every year, the Social Security Board of Trustees releases a report examining the short-term (10 year) and long-term (75 year) outlook for America's most important social program. Since 1985, it's been warning that long-term revenue wouldn't be sufficient to sustain the existing payout schedule, which includes assumptions for annual cost-of-living adjustments. Ongoing demographic changes that include the retirement of baby boomers, increased longevity, lower fertility rates, and growing income inequality, are adversely impacting Social Security.

According to the June 2018 report, the program is soon expected to begin paying out more money than it collects each year. The last time we saw a net cash outflow from Social Security was back in 1982. While these net cash outflows will be relatively small at first, compared to the $2.9 trillion currently held in asset reserves, they're expected to grow in size by 2020 and beyond.

Based on the estimates of the Trustees, Social Security's $2.9 trillion in asset reserves will be completely gone by 2034. Should lawmakers not find a way to raise additional revenue and/or cut expenditures by then, an across-the-board cut in benefits of up to 21% may await. That's particularly worrisome, given that 62% of retired workers rely on their benefit check to account for at least half of their income.

Is Congress really the problem?

How has Social Security gone from being such a successful program to an outright mess? One postulation is that the federal government is to blame.

You see, the Social Security program has accrued close to $2.9 trillion in net cash surpluses since its inception, with nearly all of this amount being generated over the past 35 years. Put another way, the program has collected more money than it's expended every year since 1983.