How much money does Alex Murdaugh actually have? Here’s a breakdown

Like everything seemingly related to the Murdaugh family, Alex Murdaugh’s finances are complicated, and court-appointed receivers are just starting to figure out what money and assets the suspended lawyer has in an attempt to protect it for the people he’s accused of stealing from.

While it seemed Murdaugh was living luxuriously as a partner in his law firm and heir to family money, prosecutors indicate the money he spent may not have been his. In the past few months, he’s been charged with dozens of cases of fraud, accused of stealing a total of $6.2 million from former clients, colleagues, and friends. More indictments are expected.

Now, after three months in jail awaiting court hearings, and with court-appointed receivers controlling his money and assets, the question remains: How much money does Murdaugh actually have?

His lawyers have quipped that he doesn’t have enough to pay a phone bill, but Monday’s court hearing gave the public its first glimpse of the suspended attorney’s financial status.

During the hearing John T. Lay, one of two receivers, along with Peter McCoy, said they have sent nearly 50 subpoenas and are scouring public records to find all of Murdaugh’s assets. Lay and McCoy have control of all of Murdaugh’s known accounts, meaning nothing can deposited or withdrawn from them without a judge’s approval. However the receivers cannot access some of Murdaugh’s assets because they are protected, such as his deceased father’s estate, which is in a trust.

Alex Murdaugh’s mugshots from the Hampton County Detention Center (left) and Orange County Corrections (right).

What does Alex Murdaugh have in his name?

▪ Roughly $10,000 cash among three bank accounts combined

▪ A retirement fund in his name with about $2.2 million in it

▪ A retirement IRA valued between $350,000 and $400,000

What other assets is Murdaugh expected to get?

▪ Because Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, who was shot and killed at their home in Colleton County in June, left him the property she owned, according to her will, Murdaugh is set to inherit the sprawling Moselle estate in Hampton and Colleton counties. He also has an interest in a house on Edisto Beach. Although the values of the properties were not made clear in Monday’s hearing, one of Murdaugh’s lawyers said both properties are encumbered by sizable mortgages.

▪ Due to the death of his father, Murdaugh is also expected to gain a “substantial” inheritance. That money is currently unavailable and the amount was not made clear.

The co-receivers said they plan to report their findings quarterly and would oppose any attempt by Murdaugh to access his money. A judge, however, has final say.