How much money does a chief of police make? Depends on where you live...

Indianapolis will soon have a new top cop earning a six-figure salary after Chief Randal Taylor announced Friday he's ending his term at the end of the year.

"I've been in this job for 36 years, 30 here in Indianapolis, and four as your chief. And it has truly been an honor to serve you as a community," Taylor said in a video posted to the department's YouTube channel.

As of Dec 8, 2023, the average annual pay for a chief of police in Indiana is $127,564 a year, according to ZipRecruiter. That works out to be approximately $61.33 an hour, or the equivalent of $2,453 a week or $10,630 a month.

In Indianapolis, the chief of police earned a salary of $136,853.86 in 2022, according to the Indiana Gateway database.

The chief of police salary was much lower four years ago before Taylor stepped into the top executive role, which was then listed at $117,187.20 a year.

Here's what the surrounding area police chiefs have been compensated according to the Indiana Gateway database.

Carmel: $153,185.82

Evansville: $109,100.52

Terre Haute: $100,054.22

Elkhart: $104,092.04

Fishers: $127,973.98

Fort Wayne: $144,341.71

Outside of Indiana, cities of comparable size appear to offer more in compensation.

Indianapolis

Salary: $136,853.86

Population: 882,039

Sources: Indiana Gateway database, U.S. Census Bureau

Charlotte, N.C.

Salary, October 2023: $266,984.85

Population: 879,709

Sources: City of Charlotte, U.S. Census Bureau

Columbus, Ohio

Salary, 2021: $230,006

Population: 906,528

Sources: OpenPayrolls, U.S. Census Bureau

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Chief of Police salaries in Indiana