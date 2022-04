How Much Money Gen Z Makes in Every State

ibnjaafar / iStock.com

Gen Z is the generation commonly recognized as being born between 1997 and 2012, which means the oldest members are turning 25 in 2022. This also means that many older Gen Zers watched their parents suffer financial strife during the Great Recession of 2007-2009 and are now experiencing financial pressures of their own due to the global pandemic.

As a generation partially shaped by large-scale financial uncertainties, Gen Z tends to take a practical and more conservative approach to their finances. So how are they faring when it comes to earning power right now?

To help you understand how much money Gen Z makes in different areas across the nation, GOBankingRates evaluated various factors, including median hourly earnings for all occupations in every state, to find the median weekly and annual earnings for 16- to 24-year-olds. For supplemental data, GOBankingRates also found median weekly and annual earnings for 16- to 19-year-olds and 20- to 24-year-olds. For reference, the same data for the entire U.S. is included at the end.

But this data isn't only useful for knowing how Gen Zers' incomes measure up against each other -- it also will help you understand how Gen Z's income measures up to that of the typical American.

Alabama

Median hourly earnings: $17.43

Salary index: 0.864

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $540.10

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,085.03

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $448.50

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,321.81

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $561.70

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,208.43

Alaska

Median hourly earnings: $24.45

Salary index: 1.212

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $757.62

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $39,396.38

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $629.13

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $32,714.75

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $787.93

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $40.972.24

Arizona

Median hourly earnings: $19.35

Salary index: 0.959

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $599.59

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $31,178.73

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $497.90

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,890.82

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $623.57

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,425.88

Arkansas

Median hourly earnings: $16.51

Salary index: 0.819

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $511.59

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $26,602.63

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $424.82

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $22,090.82

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $532.05

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $27,666.73

California

Median hourly earnings: $22.74

Salary index: 1.127

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $704.64

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $36,641.05

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $585.13

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $30,426.73

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $732.82

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $38,106.69

Colorado

Median hourly earnings: $22.52

Salary index: 1.117

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $697.82

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $36,286.56

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $579.47

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $30,132.36

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $725.73

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,738.03

Connecticut

Median hourly earnings: $24.57

Salary index: 1.218

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $761.34

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $39,589.74

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $632.22

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $32,875.32

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $791.79

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $41,173.33

Delaware

Median hourly earnings: $20.72

Salary index: 1.027

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $642.04

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $33,386.22

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $533.15

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $27,723.91

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $667.72

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $34,721.67

Florida

Median hourly earnings: $18.07

Salary index: 0.896

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $559.93

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,116.26

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $464.96

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,178.14

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $582.33

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $30,280.91

Georgia

Median hourly earnings: $18.59

Salary index: 0.922

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $576.04

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,954.14

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $478.34

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,873.92

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $599.08

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,152.31

Hawaii

Median hourly earnings: $22.54

Salary index: 1.118

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $698.44

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $36,318.79

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $579.98

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $30,159.12

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $726.38

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,771.54

Idaho

Median hourly earnings: $17.79

Salary index: 0.882

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $551.25

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,665.10

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $457.76

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,803.50

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $573.30

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,811.70

Illinois

Median hourly earnings: $21.01

Salary index: 1.042

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $651.03

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $33,853.50

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $540.61

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $28,111.94

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $677.07

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $35,207.64

Indiana

Median hourly earnings: $18.56

Salary index: 0.920

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $575.11

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,905.80

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $477.57

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,833.78

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $598.12

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,102.03

Iowa

Median hourly earnings: $19.19

Salary index: 0.951

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $594.63

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,920.92

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $493.78

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,676.73

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $618.42

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,157.76

Kansas

Median hourly earnings: $18.59

Salary index: 0.922

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $576.04

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,954.14

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $478.34

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,873.92

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $599.08

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,152.31

Kentucky

Median hourly earnings: $17.90

Salary index: 0.887

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $554.66

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,832.34

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $460.59

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,950.68

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $576.85

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,996.03

Louisiana

Median hourly earnings: $17.53

Salary index: 0.869

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $543.20

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,246.16

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $451.07

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,455.61

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $564.92

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,376.00

Maine

Median hourly earnings: $19.45

Salary index: 0.964

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $602.69

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $31,339.86

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $500.47

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $26,024.62

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $626.80

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,593.46

Maryland

Median hourly earnings: $23.43

Salary index: 1.162

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $726.02

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $37,752.85

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $602.88

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $31,349.97

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $755.06

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $39,262.96

Massachusetts

Median hourly earnings: $25.75

Salary index: 1.277

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $797.91

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $41,491.08

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $662.58

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $34,454.19

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $829.82

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $43,150.72

Michigan

Median hourly earnings: $19.67

Salary index: 0.975

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $609.51

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $31,694.35

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $506.13

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $26,318.99

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $633.89

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,962.12

Minnesota

Median hourly earnings: $22.41

Salary index: 1.111

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $694.41

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $36,109.32

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $576.64

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $29,985.18

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $722.19

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,553.69

Mississippi

Median hourly earnings: $15.73

Salary index: 0.780

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $487.42

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $25,345.81

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $404.75

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $21,047.16

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $506.92

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $26,359.64

Missouri

Median hourly earnings: $18.70

Salary index: 0.927

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $579.45

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,131.38

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $481.18

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,021.10

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $602.63

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,336.64

Montana

Median hourly earnings: $18.20

Salary index: 0.902

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $563.96

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,325.73

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $468.31

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,352.09

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $586.51

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $30,498.76

Nebraska

Median hourly earnings: $19.16

Salary index: 0.950

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $593.70

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,872.58

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $493.01

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,636.59

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $617.45

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,107.49

Nevada

Median hourly earnings: $18.55

Salary index: 0.920

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $574.80

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,889.69

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $477.32

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,820.40

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $597.79

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,085.28

New Hampshire

Median hourly earnings: $21.22

Salary index: 1.052

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $657.54

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $34,191.87

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $546.02

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $28,392.93

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $683.84

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $35,559.54

New Jersey

Median hourly earnings: $23.14

Salary index: 1.147

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $717.03

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $37,285.57

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $595.42

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $30,961.94

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $745.71

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $38,777.00

New Mexico

Median hourly earnings: $17.97

Salary index: 0.891

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $556.83

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,955.13

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $462.39

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,044.34

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $579.10

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $30,113.34

New York

Median hourly earnings: $23.84

Salary index: 1.182

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $738.72

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $38,413.49

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $613.43

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $31,898.56

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $768.27

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $39,950.02

North Carolina

Median hourly earnings: $18.63

Salary index: 0.924

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $577.28

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,018.59

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $479.37

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,927.44

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $600.37

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,219.34

North Dakota

Median hourly earnings: $21.26

Salary index: 1.054

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $658.78

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $34,256.32

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $547.05

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $28,446.45

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $685.13

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $35,626.57

Ohio

Median hourly earnings: $19.37

Salary index: 0.960

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $600.21

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $31,210.96

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $498.41

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,917.58

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $624.22

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,459.40

Oklahoma

Median hourly earnings: $17.84

Salary index: 0.884

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $552.80

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,745.66

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $459.05

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,870.40

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $574.91

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,895.49

Oregon

Median hourly earnings: $21.04

Salary index: 1.043

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $651.96

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $33,901.83

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $541.39

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $28,152.08

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $678.04

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $35,257.91

Pennsylvania

Median hourly earnings: $20.08

Salary index: 0.996

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $622.21

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $32,354.98

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $516.68

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $26,867.58

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $647.10

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,649.18

Rhode Island

Median hourly earnings: $22.77

Salary index: 1.129

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $705.57

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $36,689.39

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $585.90

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $30,466.87

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $733.79

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $38,156.97

South Carolina

Median hourly earnings: $17.36

Salary index: 0.861

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $537.93

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $27,972.24

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $446.70

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,228.14

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $559.44

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,091.13

South Dakota

Median hourly earnings: $17.70

Salary index: 0.878

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $548.46

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $28,520.08

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $455.44

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $23,683.07

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $570.40

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,660.88

Tennessee

Median hourly earnings: $18.00

Salary index: 0.892

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $557.76

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $29,003.47

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $463.16

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $24,084.48

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $580.07

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $30,163.61

Texas

Median hourly earnings: $19.06

Salary index: 0.945

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $590.60

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,711.45

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $490.44

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,502.79

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $614.23

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,939.91

Utah

Median hourly earnings: $18.98

Salary index: 0.941

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $588.13

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $30,582.55

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $488.38

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $25,395.75

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $611.65

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,805.85

Vermont

Median hourly earnings: $20.80

Salary index: 1.031

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $644.52

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $33,515.12

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $535.21

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $27,830.96

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $670.30

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $34,855.73

Virginia

Median hourly earnings: $21.74

Salary index: 1.078

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $673.65

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $35,029.75

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $559.40

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $29,088.70

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $700.59

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $36,430.94

Washington

Median hourly earnings: $24.81

Salary index: 1.230

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $768.78

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $39,976.45

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $638.39

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $33,196.44

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $799.53

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $41,575.51

West Virginia

Median hourly earnings: $17.07

Salary index: 0.846

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $528.94

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $27,504.96

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $439.23

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $22,840.12

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $550.10

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $28,605.16

Wisconsin

Median hourly earnings: $19.79

Salary index: 0.981

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $613.23

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $31,887.70

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $509.22

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $26,479.55

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $637.75

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,163.21

Wyoming

Median hourly earnings: $20.69

Salary index: 1.026

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $641.11

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $33,337.88

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $532.38

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $27,683.77

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $666.76

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $34,671.39

US Average

Median hourly earnings: $20.17

Salary index: 1.000

Median weekly earnings (16-24 years old): $625.00

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $32,500.00

Median weekly earnings (16-19 years old): $519.00

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $26,988.00

Median weekly earnings (20-24 years old): $650.00

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,800.00

Methodology: In order to find out how much Gen Z makes in every state, GOBankingRates first found the (1) median hourly earnings for all occupations in every state. This figure was then compared to the national median hourly earnings to give each state a (2) salary index. GOBankingRates then took the national median weekly earnings of 16 to 24 years olds and factored it out for each state using factor (2) to find each state's (3) median weekly earnings of 16- to 24-year-olds and (4) median annual earnings of 16- to 24-year-olds. For supplemental data GOBankingRates also found: (5) median weekly earnings of 16- to 19-year-olds; (6) median annual earnings of 16- to 19-year-olds; (7) median weekly earnings of 20- to 24-year-olds and (8) median annual earnings of 20- to 24-year-olds. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 7, 2021.

