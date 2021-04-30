How Much Money Gets Taken Out of Paychecks in Every State

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

It’s payday, and you log on to your bank account hoping to see a hefty deposit, but it has a lot less heft than you expected. You can thank payroll taxes for that. They take a big bite out of paychecks each month, and just how big depends on where you live. If you’re single and you live in Tennessee, expect 16.5% of your paycheck to go to taxes — and that’s the state with the lowest tax burden in the nation.

To find out just how much taxpayers in each state can expect to have withheld from their biweekly paychecks, GOBankingRates analyzed the average income data from the U.S. Census Bureau and combined that information with federal and state tax rates provided by the Tax Foundation. The result is precisely what gets pulled out of the typical person’s biweekly paycheck in each state, sorted from the lowest amount for single filers to the highest.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect to have regularly taken out of your gross income.

1. Tennessee

Average Income: $53,320

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $8,797

Tax burden: 16.5%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $338

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $7,067

Tax burden: 13.25%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $272

2. Mississippi

Average Income: $45,081

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,113

Tax burden: 20.22%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $351

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $7,293

Tax burden: 16.18%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $281

3. West Virginia

Average Income: $46,711

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,451

Tax burden: 20.23%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $363

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $7,746

Tax burden: 16.58%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $298

4. Florida

Average Income: $55,660

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,491

Tax burden: 17.05%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $365

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $7,527

Tax burden: 13.52%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $289

5. New Mexico

Average Income: $49,754

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,622

Tax burden: 19.34%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $370

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $7,181

Tax burden: 14.44%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $276

6. Louisiana

Average Income: $49,469

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,744

Tax burden: 19.69%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $375

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $7,789

Tax burden: 15.75%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $300

7. Arkansas

Average Income: $47,597

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,094

Tax burden: 21.21%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $388

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $8,260

Tax burden: 17.36%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $318

8. South Dakota

Average Income: $58,275

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,266

Tax burden: 17.62%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $395

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $8,041

Tax burden: 13.8%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $309

9. Alabama

Average Income: $50,536

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,587

Tax burden: 20.95%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $407

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $8,592

Tax burden: 17%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $330

10. Kentucky

Average Income: $50,589

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,633

Tax burden: 21.02%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $409

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $8,795

Tax burden: 17.39%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $338

11. Ohio

Average Income: $56,602

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,826

Tax burden: 19.13%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $416

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $8,768

Tax burden: 15.5%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $337

12. Oklahoma

Average Income: $52,919

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,833

Tax burden: 20.47%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $417

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $8,644

Tax burden: 16.34%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $333

13. Nevada

Average Income: $60,365

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,886

Tax burden: 18.03%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $419

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $8,452

Tax burden: 14%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $325

14. South Carolina

Average Income: $53,199

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $11,094

Tax burden: 20.86%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $427

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $8,509

Tax burden: 15.99%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $327

15. Texas

Average Income: $61,874

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $11,333

Tax burden: 18.32%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $436

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $8,748

Tax burden: 14.14%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $336

16. North Carolina

Average Income: $54,602

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $11,479

Tax burden: 21.03%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $442

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,057

Tax burden: 16.58%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $348

17. Indiana

Average Income: $56,303

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $11,500

Tax burden: 20.43%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $442

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,472

Tax burden: 16.82%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $364

18. Missouri

Average Income: $55,461

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $11,575

Tax burden: 20.87%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $445

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $8,961

Tax burden: 16.16%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $345

19. Arizona

Average Income: $58,945

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $11,820

Tax burden: 20.05%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $455

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,056

Tax burden: 15.36%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $348

20. Wyoming

Average Income: $64,049

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $11,978

Tax burden: 18.7%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $461

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,176

Tax burden: 14.33%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $353

21. Montana

Average Income: $54,970

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $12,167

Tax burden: 22.13%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $468

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,947

Tax burden: 18.1%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $383

22. Idaho

Average Income: $55,785

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $12,269

Tax burden: 21.99%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $472

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,168

Tax burden: 16.44%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $353

23. Michigan

Average Income: $57,144

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $12,360

Tax burden: 21.63%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $475

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,248

Tax burden: 17.93%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $394

24. North Dakota

Average Income: $64,894

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $12,928

Tax burden: 19.92%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $497

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,782

Tax burden: 15.08%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $376

25. Maine

Average Income: $57,918

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $13,022

Tax burden: 22.48%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $501

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $9,892

Tax burden: 17.08%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $380

26. Pennsylvania

Average Income: $61,744

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $13,190

Tax burden: 21.36%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $507

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,618

Tax burden: 17.2%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $408

27. Georgia

Average Income: $58,700

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $13,331

Tax burden: 22.71%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $513

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,920

Tax burden: 18.6%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $420

28. Kansas

Average Income: $59,597

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $13,427

Tax burden: 22.53%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $516

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,391

Tax burden: 17.44%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $400

29. Vermont

Average Income: $61,973

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $13,760

Tax burden: 22.2%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $529

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,432

Tax burden: 16.84%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $401

30. Iowa

Average Income: $60,523

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $13,807

Tax burden: 22.81%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $531

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,904

Tax burden: 18.02%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $419

31. Nebraska

Average Income: $61,439

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $14,017

Tax burden: 22.82%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $539

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,380

Tax burden: 16.89%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $399

32. Wisconsin

Average Income: $61,747

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $14,076

Tax burden: 22.79%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $541

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $10,781

Tax burden: 17.46%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $415

33. Washington

Average Income: $73,775

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $14,862

Tax burden: 20.14%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $571

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $11,087

Tax burden: 15.03%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $426

34. Rhode Island

Average Income: $67,167

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $15,087

Tax burden: 22.46%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $580

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $11,639

Tax burden: 17.33%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $448

35. Illinois

Average Income: $65,886

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $15,783

Tax burden: 23.96%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $607

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $12,797

Tax burden: 19.42%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $492

36. Alaska

Average Income: $77,640

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $16,007

Tax burden: 20.62%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $616

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $11,846

Tax burden: 15.26%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $456

37. Delaware

Average Income: $68,287

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $16,511

Tax burden: 24.18%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $635

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $13,069

Tax burden: 19.14%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $503

38. New York

Average Income: $68,486

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $16,762

Tax burden: 24.48%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $645

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $12,715

Tax burden: 18.57%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $489

39. Oregon

Average Income: $62,818

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $16,809

Tax burden: 26.76%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $647

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $13,673

Tax burden: 21.76%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $526

40. Utah

Average Income: $71,621

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $17,731

Tax burden: 24.76%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $682

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $14,136

Tax burden: 19.74%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $544

41. Minnesota

Average Income: $71,306

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $17,745

Tax burden: 24.89%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $683

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $13,193

Tax burden: 18.5%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $507

42. Colorado

Average Income: $72,331

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $17,782

Tax burden: 24.58%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $684

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $14,152

Tax burden: 19.57%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $544

43. Virginia

Average Income: $74,222

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $18,746

Tax burden: 25.25%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $721

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $14,668

Tax burden: 19.77%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $564

44. California

Average Income: $75,235

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $19,037

Tax burden: 25.31%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $732

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $13,013

Tax burden: 17.3%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $501

45. New Hampshire

Average Income: $76,768

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $19,587

Tax burden: 25.52%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $754

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $15,513

Tax burden: 20.21%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $597

46. Connecticut

Average Income: $78,444

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $20,110

Tax burden: 25.64%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $774

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $15,526

Tax burden: 19.79%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $597

47. New Jersey

Average Income: $82,545

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $20,596

Tax burden: 24.95%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $792

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $14,596

Tax burden: 17.68%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $561

48. Massachusetts

Average Income: $81,215

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $21,129

Tax burden: 26.02%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $813

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $16,610

Tax burden: 20.45%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $639

49. Maryland

Average Income: $84,805

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $21,999

Tax burden: 25.94%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $846

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $17,012

Tax burden: 20.06%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $654

50. Hawaii

Average Income: $81,275

Single Filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,863

Tax burden: 28.13%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $879

Joint Filing

Total income taxes paid: $17,477

Tax burden: 21.5%

Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $672

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find how much money gets taken out of paychecks in every state, GOBankingRates first found each state’s median household income as sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2021 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on each state’s median income. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from Bloomberg. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden and how much was taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck for each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 6, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money Gets Taken Out of Paychecks in Every State