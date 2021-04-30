How Much Money Gets Taken Out of Paychecks in Every State
It’s payday, and you log on to your bank account hoping to see a hefty deposit, but it has a lot less heft than you expected. You can thank payroll taxes for that. They take a big bite out of paychecks each month, and just how big depends on where you live. If you’re single and you live in Tennessee, expect 16.5% of your paycheck to go to taxes — and that’s the state with the lowest tax burden in the nation.
Find Out: What Are the 2020-2021 Federal Tax Brackets and Tax Rates?
To find out just how much taxpayers in each state can expect to have withheld from their biweekly paychecks, GOBankingRates analyzed the average income data from the U.S. Census Bureau and combined that information with federal and state tax rates provided by the Tax Foundation. The result is precisely what gets pulled out of the typical person’s biweekly paycheck in each state, sorted from the lowest amount for single filers to the highest.
Here’s a closer look at what you can expect to have regularly taken out of your gross income.
Last updated: Apr. 30, 2021
1. Tennessee
Average Income: $53,320
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $8,797
Tax burden: 16.5%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $338
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $7,067
Tax burden: 13.25%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $272
Learn More: 8 New or Improved Tax Credits and Breaks for Your 2020 Return
2. Mississippi
Average Income: $45,081
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,113
Tax burden: 20.22%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $351
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $7,293
Tax burden: 16.18%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $281
Don’t Forget: All the New Numbers You Need To Know for Planning Ahead on Taxes
3. West Virginia
Average Income: $46,711
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,451
Tax burden: 20.23%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $363
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $7,746
Tax burden: 16.58%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $298
Spend Wisely: Most Popular Things To Do With Your Tax Refund — and How To Do It Smarter
4. Florida
Average Income: $55,660
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,491
Tax burden: 17.05%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $365
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $7,527
Tax burden: 13.52%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $289
Stay Safe: How To Protect Your Tax Refund From Being Stolen
5. New Mexico
Average Income: $49,754
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,622
Tax burden: 19.34%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $370
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $7,181
Tax burden: 14.44%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $276
6. Louisiana
Average Income: $49,469
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,744
Tax burden: 19.69%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $375
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $7,789
Tax burden: 15.75%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $300
7. Arkansas
Average Income: $47,597
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,094
Tax burden: 21.21%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $388
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $8,260
Tax burden: 17.36%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $318
8. South Dakota
Average Income: $58,275
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,266
Tax burden: 17.62%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $395
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $8,041
Tax burden: 13.8%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $309
9. Alabama
Average Income: $50,536
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,587
Tax burden: 20.95%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $407
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $8,592
Tax burden: 17%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $330
Put Your Check in a Bank: Newest Checking Account Bonuses and Promotions: January 2021
10. Kentucky
Average Income: $50,589
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,633
Tax burden: 21.02%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $409
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $8,795
Tax burden: 17.39%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $338
11. Ohio
Average Income: $56,602
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,826
Tax burden: 19.13%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $416
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $8,768
Tax burden: 15.5%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $337
12. Oklahoma
Average Income: $52,919
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,833
Tax burden: 20.47%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $417
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $8,644
Tax burden: 16.34%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $333
13. Nevada
Average Income: $60,365
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,886
Tax burden: 18.03%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $419
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $8,452
Tax burden: 14%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $325
14. South Carolina
Average Income: $53,199
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $11,094
Tax burden: 20.86%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $427
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $8,509
Tax burden: 15.99%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $327
15. Texas
Average Income: $61,874
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $11,333
Tax burden: 18.32%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $436
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $8,748
Tax burden: 14.14%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $336
16. North Carolina
Average Income: $54,602
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $11,479
Tax burden: 21.03%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $442
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,057
Tax burden: 16.58%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $348
17. Indiana
Average Income: $56,303
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $11,500
Tax burden: 20.43%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $442
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,472
Tax burden: 16.82%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $364
18. Missouri
Average Income: $55,461
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $11,575
Tax burden: 20.87%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $445
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $8,961
Tax burden: 16.16%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $345
19. Arizona
Average Income: $58,945
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $11,820
Tax burden: 20.05%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $455
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,056
Tax burden: 15.36%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $348
Related: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax
20. Wyoming
Average Income: $64,049
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $11,978
Tax burden: 18.7%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $461
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,176
Tax burden: 14.33%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $353
21. Montana
Average Income: $54,970
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $12,167
Tax burden: 22.13%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $468
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,947
Tax burden: 18.1%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $383
22. Idaho
Average Income: $55,785
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $12,269
Tax burden: 21.99%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $472
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,168
Tax burden: 16.44%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $353
23. Michigan
Average Income: $57,144
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $12,360
Tax burden: 21.63%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $475
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,248
Tax burden: 17.93%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $394
24. North Dakota
Average Income: $64,894
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $12,928
Tax burden: 19.92%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $497
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,782
Tax burden: 15.08%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $376
25. Maine
Average Income: $57,918
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $13,022
Tax burden: 22.48%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $501
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $9,892
Tax burden: 17.08%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $380
26. Pennsylvania
Average Income: $61,744
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $13,190
Tax burden: 21.36%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $507
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,618
Tax burden: 17.2%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $408
27. Georgia
Average Income: $58,700
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $13,331
Tax burden: 22.71%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $513
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,920
Tax burden: 18.6%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $420
28. Kansas
Average Income: $59,597
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $13,427
Tax burden: 22.53%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $516
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,391
Tax burden: 17.44%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $400
29. Vermont
Average Income: $61,973
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $13,760
Tax burden: 22.2%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $529
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,432
Tax burden: 16.84%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $401
Grow Your Income: 6 Smart Ways to Tap into 2021’s Amazing Interest Rates
30. Iowa
Average Income: $60,523
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $13,807
Tax burden: 22.81%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $531
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,904
Tax burden: 18.02%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $419
31. Nebraska
Average Income: $61,439
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $14,017
Tax burden: 22.82%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $539
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,380
Tax burden: 16.89%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $399
32. Wisconsin
Average Income: $61,747
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $14,076
Tax burden: 22.79%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $541
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $10,781
Tax burden: 17.46%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $415
33. Washington
Average Income: $73,775
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $14,862
Tax burden: 20.14%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $571
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $11,087
Tax burden: 15.03%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $426
34. Rhode Island
Average Income: $67,167
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $15,087
Tax burden: 22.46%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $580
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $11,639
Tax burden: 17.33%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $448
35. Illinois
Average Income: $65,886
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $15,783
Tax burden: 23.96%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $607
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $12,797
Tax burden: 19.42%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $492
36. Alaska
Average Income: $77,640
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $16,007
Tax burden: 20.62%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $616
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $11,846
Tax burden: 15.26%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $456
37. Delaware
Average Income: $68,287
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $16,511
Tax burden: 24.18%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $635
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $13,069
Tax burden: 19.14%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $503
38. New York
Average Income: $68,486
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $16,762
Tax burden: 24.48%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $645
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $12,715
Tax burden: 18.57%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $489
39. Oregon
Average Income: $62,818
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $16,809
Tax burden: 26.76%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $647
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $13,673
Tax burden: 21.76%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $526
Find Out: Here Is the Tax Burden on the Richest 1% in Every State
40. Utah
Average Income: $71,621
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $17,731
Tax burden: 24.76%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $682
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $14,136
Tax burden: 19.74%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $544
41. Minnesota
Average Income: $71,306
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $17,745
Tax burden: 24.89%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $683
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $13,193
Tax burden: 18.5%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $507
42. Colorado
Average Income: $72,331
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $17,782
Tax burden: 24.58%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $684
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $14,152
Tax burden: 19.57%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $544
43. Virginia
Average Income: $74,222
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $18,746
Tax burden: 25.25%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $721
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $14,668
Tax burden: 19.77%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $564
44. California
Average Income: $75,235
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $19,037
Tax burden: 25.31%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $732
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $13,013
Tax burden: 17.3%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $501
Check Out: The Best and Worst States for Taxes — Ranked
45. New Hampshire
Average Income: $76,768
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $19,587
Tax burden: 25.52%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $754
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $15,513
Tax burden: 20.21%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $597
46. Connecticut
Average Income: $78,444
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $20,110
Tax burden: 25.64%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $774
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $15,526
Tax burden: 19.79%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $597
47. New Jersey
Average Income: $82,545
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $20,596
Tax burden: 24.95%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $792
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $14,596
Tax burden: 17.68%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $561
48. Massachusetts
Average Income: $81,215
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $21,129
Tax burden: 26.02%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $813
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $16,610
Tax burden: 20.45%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $639
49. Maryland
Average Income: $84,805
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $21,999
Tax burden: 25.94%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $846
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $17,012
Tax burden: 20.06%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $654
50. Hawaii
Average Income: $81,275
Single Filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,863
Tax burden: 28.13%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $879
Joint Filing
Total income taxes paid: $17,477
Tax burden: 21.5%
Amount taken out of an average biweekly paycheck: $672
More From GOBankingRates
Money’s Most Influential: Where Do Americans Get Their Financial Advice?
Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki: You Should Never Say ‘I Can’t Afford That’
Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To find how much money gets taken out of paychecks in every state, GOBankingRates first found each state’s median household income as sourced from the 2019 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Once this was found, GOBankingRates sourced the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2021 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on each state’s median income. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate reported from Bloomberg. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly, using the standard deduction for each. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden and how much was taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck for each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 6, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money Gets Taken Out of Paychecks in Every State