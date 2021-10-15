How much money YouTubers with 1 million subscribers make

Amanda Perelli
·2 min read
Nate O&#39;Brien
Nate O'Brien

  • Creators who are a part of YouTube's Partner Program can monetize their videos with ads.

  • YouTuber can make thousands of dollars each month from the program.

  • Creators with 1 million subscribers shared how much money they make on YouTube.

This is the latest installment of Insider's YouTube money logs, where creators break down how much they earn.

Surpassing the 1 million subscriber mark on YouTube is a huge milestone, and, in practical terms, it often means a creator can earn a full-time living from the platform.

YouTube creators earn money a number of ways, but money from the ads that play in their videos usually constitutes a big chunk of their income. Andrei Jikh, a finance YouTuber with 1.7 million subscribers, has earned $1.6 million in ad revenue in less than three years, for example. Lifestyle creator Tiffany Ma earns up to $11,500 a month from ads on her videos.

To start earning money directly from YouTube, creators must have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the past year. Once they reach that threshold, they can apply for YouTube's Partner Program, which allows them to start monetizing their channels through ads, subscriptions, and channel memberships. For every 1,000 ad views, advertisers pay a certain rate to YouTube. YouTube takes 45% of the revenue, and the creator gets the rest.

Two key metrics for earning money on YouTube are the CPM rate, or how much money advertisers pay YouTube per 1,000 ad views, and RPM rate, which is how much revenue a creator earns per every 1,000 video views after YouTube's cut.

Some subjects, like personal finance and cryptocurrency, can boost a creator's ad rate by attracting lucrative advertisers.

"The ad revenue for crypto is a lot higher than anything else finance-related, like credit cards or banks," Jikh told Insider.

While Ma's lifestyle content makes less money, she's perfected a strategy to maximize payout.

"To really optimize your audience, I think YouTubers should definitely put three to four ads within a video," Ma said.

Here are exclusive earnings breakdowns in which creators with 1 million or more followers share exactly how much they make YouTube:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 things you should never do at Costco, according to employees

    Next time you visit the wholesale retailer you might want to avoid forgetting your card or leaving your cart unattended.

  • Bank of America at Critical Level After Report

    A buying spike above 45 would mark a highly bullish event, opening the door to a test of 2007’s all-time high.

  • Space Perspective raises $40M Series A for stratospheric balloon rides

    The successful commercial launches of Blue Origin, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic have officially ushered in a new era of space tourism. Instead of going to space on a rocket, which are prohibitively expensive to develop and may not appeal to all customers, the startup plans to offer rides to the stratosphere using a capsule attached to a large balloon. Its plans have attracted investor interest: the company said Thursday it had raised a $40 million Series A to take it through to its first planned commercial flights in late 2024.

  • Why It Doesn’t Always Pay To Pay Off Your Mortgage Early

    In most cases, paying off debts early is a smart financial idea, as you'll save money on interest owed. But when it comes to a mortgage, this isn't always the case -- in some cases, you may be...

  • Out-of-the-blue phone call resulted in Tesla's huge Austin land buy

    Real estate broker Matt Mathias was pulling up his ski pants in Telluride, Colorado, when he said he got the call that would further change Austin's trajectory. A Tesla executive was on the phone: Elon Musk, searching for a location for a new electric vehicle factory, didn't like the sites he had visited and was getting ready to leave town.

  • Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Detroit suburb

    A large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner. The caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak, authorities said. It was among four big cats held in cages that allowed them to go in and out of the owner’s garage.

  • As mortgage rates move higher, homeowners are making a miscalculation, data says

    New numbers suggest owners may be setting themselves up for disappointment.

  • 3 Ways to Boost Your Income Without Getting a Raise at Work

    If you're selling smaller items, like electronics, that are likely to fetch a little more money per item, then you may want to use tools like eBay or Facebook Marketplace to find buyers. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

  • 10 things to buy now before they sell out on Black Friday

    From the Apple iPad and iPhone to an Amazon Echo smart speaker to Ugg slippers, these are 10 things to buy before Black Friday 2021.

  • Plug Power's stock pulls back to snap long win streak after unveiling highlights of annual Symposium

    In an apparent case of buy the rumor, sell the news, shares of Plug Power Inc. pulled back 4.4% in morning trading, putting them on track to snap a seven-day win streak, after the after the hydrogen and fuel-cell systems company unveiled some highlights of its much-anticipated annual Symposium. The stock had soared 12.8% on Wednesday, after a Morgan Stanley upgrade, and had soared 38% over the past seven days. The company said it now expects 2022 sales of $825 million to $850 million, which is a

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don’t have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.

  • Many Homeowners Think Insurance Protects Them Against These 7 Things -- but They're Wrong

    The safe move is to know what's not covered by homeowners insurance and to buy additional coverage where needed.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague

    For example, Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the two largest digital currencies by market value, have galloped higher by 8,640% and 28,970%, respectively, over the trailing five-year period. Cryptocurrency investors are excited about the potential for blockchain technology to revolutionize payments and possibly even improve other aspects of life, such as supply chains. For instance, Ethereum's blockchain is core to the success of decentralized finance (DeFi) -- a financially focused blockchain utilizing smart contracts that'll bypass traditional financial intermediaries that can slow or deny transactions.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • 3 Cryptos To Watch Closely During the Tail End of 2021

    Bitcoin has been on an uptick lately, but other cryptos are also worth keeping an eye on in the fourth quarter, many experts are saying. Explore: US Leads World Bitcoin Mining, Following China Mining...

  • 12 Mistakes People Make While Paying Off Debt That Only Cost Them More

    Ours is a nation steeped in debt. The average American has $90,460 in money owed, according to a CNBC report. This past spring, American household debt hit a record-smashing $14.6 trillion according...

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p