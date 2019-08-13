How Much Of Monte Carlo Fashions Limited (NSE:MONTECARLO) Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Monte Carlo Fashions Limited (NSE:MONTECARLO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Monte Carlo Fashions is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹5.4b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MONTECARLO.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Monte Carlo Fashions?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Monte Carlo Fashions already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 18% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Monte Carlo Fashions's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Monte Carlo Fashions. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Monte Carlo Fashions

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Monte Carlo Fashions Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own ₹236m worth of the ₹5.4b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.