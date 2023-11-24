How much will Montville's $15.5M AC referendum increase taxes?

Nov. 23—MONTVILLE — The Board of Education has released an estimate of how much more in taxes property owners will pay if voters approve a $15.5 million bond to upgrade the schools' air conditioning systems and humidifiers at a Dec. 12 referendum.

A homeowner with a house assessed at the median value of $210,000 would see their taxes increase an average of $35.14 a year over 20 years if the town receives the maximal amount of state grants to an average of $123.64 a year if it receives no state funding.

In Connecticut, the assessed value of a home is 70% of it's appraised value. The appraised value of a $210,000 home would be $300,000.

Voters are being asked to authorize the town to borrow the $15.5 million in two installments and pay it back over the 20 years. The town must hold a referendum if the amount it is asking for is more than 5% of the total amount of taxes collected in town in a year.

Last year, the school board commissioned a $48,600 study of air conditioning systems of the five school buildings involved in this project: Mohegan Elementary School, Oakdale Elementary School, Dr. Charles E. Murphy Elementary School, Montville High School and the Palmer Building.

In September, the school board received estimates for installing the new air conditioning units.

Why does the tax impact vary so much?

First, the actual tax rate increase will depend on whether or not the school board can secure state grants to cover up to 71% of the $15.3 million project cost. There are also $200,000 in contingency costs not covered by grants.

The town will apply for five individual HVAC grants; one for each school building. But, there's a chance the town will not receive the grants. Or, it might get approved for one or two. The various outcomes have a different impact of how much of the project taxpayers will ultimately have to fund.

The minimum cost to the town would be about $4.4 million if it receives all the grants. If no grants are received, the total cost would be about $15.3 million. If some schools received grant funding but not others, the cost would be somewhere in between.

Since September, the board and town have worked together to fast-track the project so they can have the $15.5 million approved before they apply for the state grants by the Dec. 31 deadline. The town's application must include proof the town has sufficient funding to complete the project.

The school board provided estimates of effects on the tax rate in mills for the two extreme outcomes.

If the $15.5 million is approved but the town does not receive any HVAC grants, the tax increase in mills would vary over the 20 years from 0.06 mills to a high of 0.24 mills 2025-26.

If the $15.5 million is approved but the town receives all five HVAC grants, the tax increase would vary from a low of 0.14 mills at the end of the project to a high of 0.84 mills in 2025-26.

If the project costs more than $15.5 million, the school board has said it would scale back the project. If the board's 2024 grant application is not successful, it could apply again in 2025 without holding another referendum.

How to cast your vote

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Voters in Districts 1 and 3 will cast ballots at the Town Hall Gymnasium, 310 Norwich New-London Turnpike, Uncasville; those in Districts 2 and 5 will vote at the Mohegan Elementary School, 49 Golden Road, Uncasville while District 4 voters will cast ballots at the Montville Community Center (Fair Oaks School); 836 Old Colchester Road, Uncasville.

Absentee ballots can be submitted to the town beginning Nov. 22.

Town Clerk Katie Haring said anyone wishing to submit an absentee ballot can either come in to the clerk's office at Town Hall to pick one up in person or access the ballot on the town website and mail it to the office.

There will be no same-day registration for the referendum, Haring said.

