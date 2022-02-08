There was so much more to Princess Margaret than the party-goer you thought you knew

Princess Margaret in Mustique - Lord Snowdon/ Camera Press

I sat with Princess Margaret, my oldest friend, a couple of days before she died. It feels like yesterday, but it is now 20 years ago.

Her eyesight was bad towards the end, so I had been going into Kensington Palace to read to her in her bedroom. It was very sad that day. I could see that she was fading. I just read, as I always did, and talked to her as we had for 65 years.

Others will remember her as someone who was always pictured in the newspapers at parties, smoking or with a drink in her hand. That was her reputation, as a party-goer, cemented now by Netflix’s The Crown.

I only watched one episode to see how they portrayed me, but I hated it for her. All those ridiculous scenes where Princess Margaret (played by Helena Bonham Carter) stayed at the White House in 1965 and had a dirty limerick contest with president Lyndon B Johnson. She would never have done that. It was completely out of character.

Yes, she liked to have fun. We met as children and became friends because we both liked having fun and being a little bit naughty. It is what drew us to each other. I was three. She was two years older.

My father was an equerry to her father, then the Duke of York (later King George VI). When the family was in Norfolk at Sandringham, they were close to us at Holkham Hall. The two of us would go together to the beach to dig holes – and hope someone might fall into them.

There is a picture of us from that time that I treasure. She is staring down at my shoes, while her sister, Princess Elizabeth, is looking at her as if she is doing something naughty. Much later, after I became Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting in 1971, I asked her about it.

A young Margaret (second from right) is captivated by Baroness Glenconner's shoes

“Ma’am,” I said. (I always called her Ma’am. It was just how it was.) “I have just found this old photograph. Why are you looking at my feet?”

She replied: “You were so lucky you were wearing silver shoes. All I had were brown lace-ups.”

Another fixed idea in the public mind about Princess Margaret is that she was grand and condescending. I remember, when her marriage to Tony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, was going wrong, she came out to stay with me on Mustique, the Caribbean island my husband Colin (Tennant, later Lord Glenconner) had bought in 1958.

Story continues

Our house had burnt down, so we were living in a prefab with no electricity and no running water. I had tried to put her off, but she insisted.

To save her from the mosquitos, I gave her a pair of Colin’s pyjamas to wear and tied up the bottom of the legs with string. She wasn’t at all vain.

Contrary to public opinion, Margaret was neither grand nor condescending - hal shinnie

On subsequent trips to Mustique, we would go swimming together. We were both strong swimmers. She would do breaststroke; I would do a sort of sideways doggie paddle so I could keep up a conversation with her. It is just one of the strange things that we did.

Sometimes, there would be yachts moored there in the bay and they would invite us to come aboard for a drink. They had no idea who she was, but she would clamber aboard and step onto the deck, dripping with water, to the amazement of the owners.

It was partly to try and change received wisdom about her that I published my memoir, Lady in Waiting, in 2019. And am I pleased to report that I receive many letters that say: “I never thought much of Princess Margaret. She always sounded rather tiresome, but your book completely altered our way of thinking about her.”

With the 20th anniversary of her death, I have been thinking a lot about her and her legacy. There is, I would suggest, first and foremost her example of loyalty to the crown and to her sister, the Queen.

They spoke on the telephone every day. One memory I treasure is when the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh came to Mustique. Britannia was moored in the bay. Princess Margaret wanted to show the Queen her house, Les Jolies Eaux, that she had built there on land that Colin and I gave her and Tony as a wedding present.

Margaret, centre, waiting with Lord and Lady Glenconner (then Tennant) for the Queen to arrive on Mustique - BELL RON BELL/PA Archiv

We had arranged for the Duke to go swimming with sharks, while Princess Margaret and the Queen toured her house – even the lavatories.

The Queen was so sweet with her; the relationship between them was very touching.

That is not to say that Princess Margaret didn’t have her “royal” moments. What you have to remember is that when she was growing up, she, her sister and her parents were very much “us four”. That was all she knew.

And because her father was not only the King, but also the head of an Empire that covered half the world and the last Emperor of India, Princess Margaret was brought up in a very royal way.

'Us four': Young princesses Elizabeth and Margaret flank their parents, Queen Elizabeth and King George VI - Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

As well as the 20th anniversary of her death, this week has also seen the 70th anniversary of the death of George VI. I remember standing with my mother and sister when his coffin was put aboard the Royal train at Wolferton near Sandringham.

Princess Margaret’s life, I can’t help thinking, would have been so very different if her father, whom she adored, had not died so young; he was just 56. If he had lived longer, I suspect she would have gone on and married the duke of something.

But he died and so she fell in love with Peter Townsend, the RAF flying ace who had been the King’s equerry. He was there. He was very good-looking. He was a war hero. And her father had admired him.

He was also a divorcé with children, and her sister was head of the Church of England, so the marriage didn’t take place. Then she married Tony – and that didn’t work out. None of it would have happened if her father had lived longer.

Another part of her legacy is the work she did as a member of the Royal family. The charities she took on she did brilliantly. As patron of the Royal Ballet, she knew everything about ballet.

Anne Glenconner is the author or Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown - Ben Murphy

Too often her contribution went unnoticed. When my son, Henry, had Aids in the late Eighties, a lot of my friends suddenly wouldn’t come to stay. I didn’t blame them. We were terrified. We didn’t know how you caught it.

But she always brought her children to stay. She always hugged Henry when she saw him. And then she went to London Lighthouse, a centre for young men dying of Aids, before the Princess of Wales went accompanied by a group of photographers. She wasn’t touchy-feely like Diana, but she made the patients laugh. She would sit in their rooms and chat.

And, on a personal level, she was a very good friend to me during that period. She was always ringing me up and saying she had heard there might be a cure. There wasn’t, of course. She came to Henry’s funeral.

No one ever talks about how clever she was. She was always reading a book, not something that happened much in her family.

When she came to stay with me and Colin on Mustique, the two of them would sit and do the crossword in the morning. It never took them long. One day, I looked over and it was blank. “Oh, not got far,” I said.

“Oh, we’ve done it,” they replied, “and can’t be bothered filling it in.”

Margaret and Colin would make short work of a crossword - Slim Aarons/ Getty

None of us women went to university in those days. Princess Margaret always minded not being educated like her sister. The Queen had people from Oxford, Cambridge and Eton to tutor her. Margaret had to make do with a rather smelly French governess and poor old Crawfie, the governess who they fell out with in the end.

I still miss the times when she came to stay with me at my home in Norfolk near to Holkham. Sometimes she would turn up with Marigold gloves to help me do the cleaning. Another time she brought two mats for us to kneel on and weed the borders.

It sounds comical, but she wanted to be helpful because I didn’t have any staff. I was terrified things would get broken as she whisked away with a feather duster.

Perhaps Princess Margaret will not go down in history as one of the great innovators in how the Royal family operates, but she was, I think, the first royal to be cremated. She chose it because she wanted to be buried with her parents, and especially with her father.

There was no room for an extra body in his tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, but her ashes were kept until the Queen Mother died less than two months later. When she was placed next to her husband, so too were Princess Margaret’s ashes. It feels entirely fitting that she now rests in there between them.

Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown by Anne Glenconner (Hodder, £9.99; ebook £5.49), is available to order at books.telegraph.co.uk, or call 0844 871 1514

As told to Peter Stanford