How much more snow will Rochester get? The latest snowfall projections for our area

An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected in the Rochester region - with the greatest snow amounts falling in northwestern Livingston County and western Monroe County, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

A winter weather advisory for Monroe and Livingston counties remains in effect through 7 p.m. Sunday.

How much snow has fallen? The latest snowfall amounts

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph are also expected, according to the Weather Service.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions - with areas of blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility, according to the Weather Service.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: How much more snow will we get?