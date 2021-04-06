'Much, much worse': India's richest state swamped by pandemic's second wave

People wait in a line to enter a supermarket amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai
Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Rajendra Jadhav
·3 min read

By Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Hospitals in Maharashtra are running short of beds, piped oxygen and a key anti-viral drug as a second wave of coronavirus infections has swamped India's richest state, doctors and patients' families said.

Home to India's financial capital Mumbai, Maharashtra accounts for nearly a quarter of India's 12.7 million coronavirus infections. If the state were a country, its caseload of more than 3 million would be tenth largest in the world.

The western state has been reporting the most number of daily infections nationally for weeks. India's overall daily cases rose above 100,000 for the first time on Monday, taking it past the peak of the first wave of infections last September.

"This is much, much worse than the September wave," said Sandhya Fernandes, whose SOS Saviours group helps patients and relatives track beds in hospitals in and around Mumbai.

"We know of hospitals in Mumbai that are giving out tokens for COVID-19 beds ... but patients end up waiting for three days or more for their turn."

Farah Pavri went to hospital after hospital for five hours seeking a bed for her 75-year old aunt on Monday, until a desperate plea on Twitter caught the attention of local authorities and help was extended.

"Everywhere I went, there were people already in line, waiting for beds, and there were more coming behind us," Pavri said.

Maharashtra's health ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Desperate to slow the spread of the disease, the state imposed a night curfew since Monday for the rest of the month, shut down restaurants, malls and places of worship and barred the movement of most people on weekends.

The plight of Maharashtra, a state where the health infrastructure is among the best countrywide, augurs poorly for rest of the country. It could also delay India's recovery from the economic hit, as Maharashtra is the country's most industrialised state.

BLACK MARKETING

Critical care beds in many hospitals in at least four major cities in Maharashtra - Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik - are now full, said six senior doctors Reuters spoke with in the state. They described the situation in their hospitals and what they had heard from patients seeking admission.

In Mumbai, 60% of 1,924 intensive-care COVID-19 beds were occupied, according to local authorities.

As supplies of oxygen and antiviral drug Remdesivir, made by Gilead Science, dry up in some places, the state has asked police to crack down on sales in the black market, said Rajendra Shingane, minister of food and drugs administration.

In the city of Aurangabad, home to several factories including Bajaj Auto, demand for oxygen has risen five-fold in the past month, a local government official said.

All 262 ventilator beds in the city were occupied, said the official with direct knowledge of the matter, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Ramanan Laxminarayan, of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy in New Delhi, said Maharashtra's high degree of urbanisation and industrialisation - which means more intermingling of people - could be one reason for the second surge.

The other is high testing per capita compared with many other states.

"It's hard to fudge any data in these systems, because it's a good system that works well in good times and bad times," he said.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai and Rajendra Jadhav in Satara; Additional reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Krishna N. Das & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • India sees record number of daily COVID infections as 2nd wave grows

    The surge in infections, blamed largely on people ignoring rules, is prompting a tightening of restrictions and a campaign to stress the importance of following them.

  • Akshay Kumar: Bollywood star in hospital with Covid

    He is one of several Bollywood stars who have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

  • EU expects to vaccinate majority by end-June - Bloomberg

    Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands will be in a position to fully inoculate more than 55% of their populations by June end, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-06/eu-will-near-virus-immunity-by-end-june-internal-memo-shows?sref=SCAzRb9t added, citing projections in the memo by the EU executive, the European Commission. The numbers confirm public estimates of vaccines the 27-nation bloc expects to receive in the second quarter. The Commission has repeatedly said the EU, with a population of nearly 450 million, is to receive about 360 million doses by the end of June in addition to about 100 million already shipped.

  • US tells AstraZeneca to cut ties with manufacturer after mix-up ruined factory's vaccine batch

    US health officials have told AstraZeneca to cut ties with its manufacturing partner amid fears that any more production mishaps could erode the public’s faith in vaccines. AstraZeneca’s operations at a plant in Baltimore have been halted and will be moved elsewhere after an error by staff from Emergent BioSolutions meant that ingredients were mistakenly mixed into 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines which were also being produced at the site. Those vaccines have had to be destroyed and the delivery of more than 20 million Johnson & Johnson doses is hanging in the balance while quality control issues are addressed. The pharmaceutical giant has drafted in extra staff and assumed full responsibility for the production of the one-shot jab. Now, it has been reported that the US Government is helping AstraZeneca find new partners as it seeks to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

  • Cambodia PM orders home treatment for COVID-19 patients as hospitals strain

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered health officials on Tuesday to prepare to treat coronavirus patients at home, as the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far tests the capacity of its fragile healthcare system. Cambodia had one of the world's smallest coronavirus caseloads until six weeks ago, but an outbreak in late February has led to its first 22 COVID-19 deaths and a five-fold jump in cases to 2,824. A total of 1,794 patients are currently being treated in hospitals that are near capacity, Hun Sen said in an audio message shared widely on Tuesday and reported by local media.

  • A debt-laden Indian realtor with a Trump connection is all set for an IPO

    Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, will launch its IPO on BSE and the National Stock Exchange on April 7.

  • India's surging COVID-19 outbreak includes new 'double mutant' variant

    India's health ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 cases Monday, making India the second country to top 100,000 new cases in a single day. The other country to hit that level, the U.S, recorded more than 200,000 cases a day through much of December. India is inoculating more than 2 million people a day, but with 1.3 billion people, that works out to only 5 percent of its population getting a first dose of vaccine. India, a major vaccine manufacturing hub, slowed down exports of vaccine to focus on immunizing its population. The epicenter of India's outbreak is Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, which reported 57,074 new cases Sunday and ordered weekend lockdowns and nightly curfews in response. Some public health experts blame the mounting cases on erosion of the immunity acquired from previous infections, changed behavior, and deadlier and more contagious new variants. About 20 percent of new cases in Maharashtra have been found to include a new "double mutant" variant, which includes the E484Q and L452R mutations, according to India's health ministry. Louisiana State University virologist Dr. Jeremy Kamil told BBC News he doesn't think the new double variant is more deadly or necessarily more transmissible. India's government says the variants are probably not responsible for the sharp rise in cases. More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationU.S. worker productivity seems to be rising, thanks to the pandemic. Also, workers say the pandemic has sapped their productivity.

  • 6 Tips for Eating Healthy with Diabetes

    Living with diabetes can be tough, but just because your food choices might be limited, doesn't mean you can't still enjoy an incredibly delicious (and healthy) diet every day.

  • India grapples with rising Maoist violence, fuelled by pandemic

    Indian security forces have stepped up operations against ultra left-wing guerrillas deep in the forests of a mineral-rich central state after they killed 22 police in an ambush at the weekend, a top police officer said on Monday. At least 30 other members of the security forces were wounded in a four-hour gun battle with Maoist rebels that erupted in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday, the deadliest ambush of its kind in four years.. "The operation will be intensified," said Om Prakash Pal, deputy inspector general of police who is leading the fight against the rebels in Chhattisgarh.

  • The 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible is blissful, motoring beauty

    Any of these words and more like them could be used to describe the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible’s design. Messing with a formula as perfect as the LC 500 Coupe is dicey business. The original LC was essentially just the LF-LC Concept brought to life in production form.

  • Netanyahu tapped to form new Israeli government, despite no majority in 4th straight election

    Two weeks after Israel's fourth consecutive election, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday gave the mandate for forming a new government to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Why it matters: Netanyahu's path for forming a coalition is very, very narrow. Although he received the mandate from the president, Netanyahu does not at the moment have a majority in the Israeli Knesset that will allow him to form a new government. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Rivlin announced his decision after holding consultations with members of all the different parties on Monday. During the consultations, 52 members of the Knesset recommended Netanyahu to form the government, while 45 recommended opposition leader Yair Lapid.Seven members of the Knesset recommended the leader of the right-wing Yemina party, Naftali Bennett, and 16 members didn't recommend any candidate. Between the lines: According to Israeli law, the president must give the mandate to a member of the Knesset that has the best chance of forming a government.Rivlin said in a statement that his conclusion after consultations was that neither Netanyahu nor Lapid have a majority to form a government, but that Netanyahu's chances of success are "slightly better."The big picture: Israel has been engulfed in a political and legal crisis for the last two years as a result of Netanyahu's indictments and ongoing trial for corruption.The fact that Netanyahu remained prime minister despite his trial has created a series of unprecedented situations that have led to a total dysfunction of the government. Rivlin was under public pressure not to give the mandate to Netanyahu due to his ongoing trial.Rivlin said he faced a moral difficulty in his decision to tap Netanyahu, but stressed that the law doesn't forbid a member of Knesset who is standing trial from receiving the mandate to form a government. What's next: Netanyahu now has 28 days to try and form a government.His only path to forming such a government is if he manages to convince the radical right wing "Religious Zionism" party, which consists of Jewish supremacists and Islamophobes, to sit together in the same coalition with the Islamic party — which is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood movement. If Netanyahu fails in forming a government, the Knesset will have 21 days to try and form an alternative coalition. If this fails too, Israel will go for a fifth election in September.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White House says removal of AstraZeneca vaccine from U.S. plant will not affect dose output

    (Reuters) -A U.S. government decision to end production of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Baltimore manufacturing facility is not an indication of concerns about its safety or effectiveness and will not impact the output of doses, a White House official said on Monday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) ordered Johnson & Johnson to take charge of production at the plant that was being used to produce both vaccines. Emergent was told to stop making AstraZeneca's shot after the contract manufacturer made an error that ruined 15 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses.

  • The #1 Tip for Keeping Your Brain Sharp As You Age, According to Neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta

    He’s identified 5 pillars that are important for brain health and also one healthy habit that’s extra important.

  • CDC updates guidance for cleaning surfaces to protect against coronavirus

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces prevent the spread of Covid-19, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Monday during the White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing.

  • Researchers Are Hatching a Low-Cost Coronavirus Vaccine

    A new vaccine for COVID-19 that is entering clinical trials in Brazil, Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam could change how the world fights the pandemic. The vaccine, called NVD-HXP-S, is the first in clinical trials to use a new molecular design that is widely expected to create more potent antibodies than the current generation of vaccines. And the new vaccine could be far easier to make. Existing vaccines from companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson must be produced in specialized factories using hard-to-acquire ingredients. In contrast, the new vaccine can be mass-produced in chicken eggs — the same eggs that produce billions of influenza vaccines every year in factories around the world. If NVD-HXP-S proves safe and effective, flu vaccine manufacturers could potentially produce well over a billion doses of it a year. Low- and middle-income countries currently struggling to obtain vaccines from wealthier countries may be able to make NVD-HXP-S for themselves or acquire it at low cost from neighbors. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “That’s staggering — it would be a game-changer,” said Andrea Taylor, assistant director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center. First, however, clinical trials must establish that NVD-HXP-S actually works in people. The first phase of clinical trials will conclude in July, and the final phase will take several months more. But experiments with vaccinated animals have raised hopes for the vaccine’s prospects. “It’s a home run for protection,” said Dr. Bruce Innis of the PATH Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access, which has coordinated the development of NVD-HXP-S. “I think it’s a world-class vaccine.” 2P to the Rescue Vaccines work by acquainting the immune system with a virus well enough to prompt a defense against it. Some vaccines contain entire viruses that have been killed; others contain just a single protein from the virus. Still others contain genetic instructions that our cells can use to make the viral protein. Once exposed to a virus, or part of it, the immune system can learn to make antibodies that attack it. Immune cells can also learn to recognize infected cells and destroy them. In the case of the coronavirus, the best target for the immune system is the protein that covers its surface like a crown. The protein, known as a spike, latches onto cells and then allows the virus to fuse to them. But simply injecting coronavirus spike proteins into people is not the best way to vaccinate them. That is because spike proteins sometimes assume the wrong shape, and prompt the immune system to make the wrong antibodies. This insight emerged long before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2015, another coronavirus appeared, causing a deadly form of pneumonia called Middle East respiratory syndrome. Jason McLellan, a structural biologist then at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, and his colleagues set out to make a vaccine against it. They wanted to use the spike protein as a target. But they had to reckon with the fact that the spike protein is a shape-shifter. As the protein prepares to fuse to a cell, it contorts from a tulip-like shape into something more akin to a javelin. Scientists call these two shapes the prefusion and postfusion forms of the spike. Antibodies against the prefusion shape work powerfully against the coronavirus, but postfusion antibodies don’t stop it. McLellan and his colleagues used standard techniques to make a MERS vaccine but ended up with a lot of postfusion spikes, useless for their purposes. Then they discovered a way to keep the protein locked in a tulip-like prefusion shape. All they had to do was change two of more than 1,000 building blocks in the protein into a compound called proline. The resulting spike — called 2P, for the two new proline molecules it contained — was far more likely to assume the desired tulip shape. The researchers injected the 2P spikes into mice and found that the animals could easily fight off infections of the MERS coronavirus. The team filed a patent for its modified spike, but the world took little notice of the invention. MERS, although deadly, is not very contagious and proved to be a relatively minor threat; fewer than 1,000 people have died of MERS since it first emerged in humans. But in late 2019 a new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, emerged and began ravaging the world. McLellan and his colleagues swung into action, designing a 2P spike unique to SARS-CoV-2. In a matter of days, Moderna used that information to design a vaccine for COVID-19; it contained a genetic molecule called RNA with the instructions for making the 2P spike. Other companies soon followed suit, adopting 2P spikes for their own vaccine designs and starting clinical trials. All three of the vaccines that have been authorized so far in the United States — from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech — use the 2P spike. Other vaccine-makers are using it as well. Novavax has had strong results with the 2P spike in clinical trials and is expected to apply to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization in the next few weeks. Sanofi is also testing a 2P spike vaccine and expects to finish clinical trials later this year. Two Prolines Are Good; Six Are Better McLellan’s ability to find lifesaving clues in the structure of proteins has earned him deep admiration in the vaccine world. “This guy is a genius,” said Harry Kleanthous, a senior program officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “He should be proud of this huge thing he’s done for humanity.” But once McLellan and his colleagues handed off the 2P spike to vaccine-makers, he turned back to the protein for a closer look. If swapping just two prolines improved a vaccine, surely additional tweaks could improve it even more. “It made sense to try to have a better vaccine,” said McLellan, who is now an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin. In March, he joined forces with two fellow University of Texas biologists, Ilya Finkelstein and Jennifer Maynard. Their three labs created 100 new spikes, each with an altered building block. With funding from the Gates Foundation, they tested each one and then combined the promising changes in new spikes. Eventually, they created a single protein that met their aspirations. The winner contained the two prolines in the 2P spike, plus four additional prolines found elsewhere in the protein. McLellan called the new spike HexaPro, in honor of its total of six prolines. The structure of HexaPro was even more stable than 2P, the team found. It was also resilient, better able to withstand heat and damaging chemicals. McLellan hoped that its rugged design would make it potent in a vaccine. McLellan also hoped that HexaPro-based vaccines would reach more of the world — especially low- and middle-income countries, which so far have received only a fraction of the total distribution of first-wave vaccines. “The share of the vaccines they’ve received so far is terrible,” McLellan said. To that end, the University of Texas set up a licensing arrangement for HexaPro that allows companies and labs in 80 low- and middle-income countries to use the protein in their vaccines without paying royalties. Meanwhile, Innis and his colleagues at PATH were looking for a way to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines. They wanted a vaccine that less wealthy nations could make on their own. With a Little Help From Eggs The first wave of authorized COVID-19 vaccines require specialized, costly ingredients to make. Moderna’s RNA-based vaccine, for instance, needs genetic building blocks called nucleotides, as well as a custom-made fatty acid to build a bubble around them. Those ingredients must be assembled into vaccines in purpose-built factories. The way influenza vaccines are made is a study in contrast. Many countries have huge factories for making cheap flu shots, with influenza viruses injected into chicken eggs. The eggs produce an abundance of new copies of the viruses. Factory workers then extract the viruses, weaken or kill them and then put them into vaccines. The PATH team wondered if scientists could make a COVID-19 vaccine that could be grown cheaply in chicken eggs. That way, the same factories that make flu shots could make COVID-19 shots as well. In New York, a team of scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai knew how to make just such a vaccine, using a bird virus called Newcastle disease virus that is harmless in humans. For years, scientists had been experimenting with Newcastle disease virus to create vaccines for a range of diseases. To develop an Ebola vaccine, for example, researchers added an Ebola gene to the Newcastle disease virus’s own set of genes. The scientists then inserted the engineered virus into chicken eggs. Because it is a bird virus, it multiplied quickly in the eggs. The researchers ended up with Newcastle disease viruses coated with Ebola proteins. At Mount Sinai, the researchers set out to do the same thing, using coronavirus spike proteins instead of Ebola proteins. When they learned about McLellan’s new HexaPro version, they added that to the Newcastle disease viruses. The viruses bristled with spike proteins, many of which had the desired prefusion shape. In a nod to both the Newcastle disease virus and the HexaPro spike, they called it NDV-HXP-S. PATH arranged for thousands of doses of NDV-HXP-S to be produced in a Vietnamese factory that normally makes influenza vaccines in chicken eggs. In October, the factory sent the vaccines to New York to be tested. The Mount Sinai researchers found that NDV-HXP-S conferred powerful protection in mice and hamsters. “I can honestly say I can protect every hamster, every mouse in the world against SARS-CoV-2,” said Peter Palese, the leader of the research. “But the jury’s still out about what it does in humans.” The potency of the vaccine brought an extra benefit: The researchers needed fewer viruses for an effective dose. A single egg may yield five to 10 doses of NDV-HXP-S, compared to one or two doses of influenza vaccines. “We are very excited about this, because we think it’s a way of making a cheap vaccine,” Palese said. PATH then connected the Mount Sinai team with influenza vaccine-makers. On March 15, Vietnam’s Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals announced the start of a clinical trial of NDV-HXP-S. A week later, Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organization followed suit. On March 26, Brazil’s Butantan Institute said it would ask for authorization to begin its own clinical trials of NDV-HXP-S. Meanwhile, the Mount Sinai team has also licensed the vaccine to the Mexican vaccine-maker Avi-Mex as an intranasal spray. The company will start clinical trials to see if the vaccine is even more potent in that form. To the nations involved, the prospect of making the vaccines entirely on their own was appealing. “This vaccine production is produced by Thai people for Thai people,” Thailand’s health minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said at the announcement in Bangkok. In Brazil, the Butantan Institute trumpeted its version of NDV-HXP-S as “the Brazilian vaccine,” one that would be “produced entirely in Brazil, without depending on imports.” Taylor, of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center, was sympathetic. “I could understand why that would really be such an attractive prospect,” she said. “They’ve been at the mercy of global supply chains.” Madhavi Sunder, an expert on intellectual property at Georgetown Law School, cautioned that NDV-HXP-S would not immediately help countries like Brazil as they grappled with the current wave of COVID-19 infections. “We’re not talking 16 billion doses in 2020,” she said. Instead, the strategy will be important for long-term vaccine production — not just for COVID-19 but for other pandemics that may come in the future. “It sounds super promising,” she said. In the meantime, McLellan has returned to the molecular drawing board to try to make a third version of their spike that is even better than HexaPro. “There’s really no end to this process,” he said. “The number of permutations is almost infinite. At some point, you’d have to say, ‘This is the next generation.’” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • After 25 years on NASCAR TV and a Dale Earnhardt film, what’s next for Michael Waltrip?

    An exclusive Observer Q&A with former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip, touching on the response to “Blink of an Eye,” Bristol dirt racing, TV time, and what’s next.

  • Staal scores OT winner in debut; Canadiens top Oilers 3-2

    Eric Staal scored in overtime in his Montreal debut, giving the Canadiens a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Staal beat Mike Smith with a wrist shot from the circle 4:02 into overtime. Montreal improved to 2-9 in overtime games.

  • Rep. Mike Garcia faces another Democratic challenger — Simi Valley Council Member Ruth Luevanos

    A second Democratic challenger has emerged in a northern L.A. County district that could be key to determining the party that controls Congress.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • 'Godzilla vs. Kong' earned $48 million at the US box office over the weekend, the best opening during the pandemic

    Warner Bros.' "Godzilla vs. Kong" debuted on the streaming service HBO Max simultaneously with movie theaters in the US.