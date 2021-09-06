How Much Of Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Do Institutions Own?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$347m, Nature's Sunshine Products is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Nature's Sunshine Products.

ownership-breakdown
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nature's Sunshine Products?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Nature's Sunshine Products. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Nature's Sunshine Products' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
Our data indicates that hedge funds own 18% of Nature's Sunshine Products. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. with 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 6.5% of the stock. In addition, we found that Terrence Moorehead, the CEO has 1.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Nature's Sunshine Products

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$9.7m worth of stock in the US$347m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 29% stake in Nature's Sunshine Products. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 15% of Nature's Sunshine Products stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Nature's Sunshine Products better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Nature's Sunshine Products is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

