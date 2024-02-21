How much do NC Triangle county employees earn? Search updated salaries here.

The News & Observer frequently obtains, analyzes and shares public records to inform readers about how governments spend tax dollars. This is part of our priority to make the workings of public agencies more transparent.

Among the public records we regularly retrieve are public employees’ salaries. For many years, we have published state government employee and university system salaries.

In 2022, we published the salaries of Triangle county employees too. Find updated Durham, Orange and Wake county salaries, as of 2023, below.

For 2023 Triangle city and town salaries, click here.