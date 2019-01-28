How Much Are NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NeoPhotonics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Senior VP & GM Wupen Yuen sold US$204k worth of shares at a price of US$8.93 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of US$7.29. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Wupen Yuen was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:NPTN Insider Trading January 28th 19 More

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that NeoPhotonics insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$6.2m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NeoPhotonics Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. The insider transactions at NeoPhotonics are not inspiring us to buy. And we’re not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

