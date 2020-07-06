How Much Of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Netflix is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$210b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Netflix.

See our latest analysis for Netflix

NasdaqGS:NFLX Ownership Breakdown July 6th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Netflix?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Netflix does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Netflix, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:NFLX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 6th 2020 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Netflix. The company's largest shareholder is Capital Research and Management Company, with ownership of 15%. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.8% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 6.5% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Wilmot Hastings directly holds 1.2% of the total shares outstanding.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no one share holder has a majority.