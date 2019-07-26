How Much Of Neurones S.A. (EPA:NRO) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Neurones S.A. (EPA:NRO) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Neurones is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €527m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NRO.

Check out our latest analysis for Neurones

ENXTPA:NRO Ownership Summary, July 26th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Neurones?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 15% of Neurones. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Neurones, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ENXTPA:NRO Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Neurones. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Neurones

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.