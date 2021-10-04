How Much Of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$240m, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Bodang Liu with 38% of shares outstanding. Jinbao Li is the second largest shareholder owning 7.6% of common stock, and Kong Yung holds about 5.8% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Xiaoyun Huang, the CEO has 1.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of US$240m, that means they have US$140m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Nisun International Enterprise Development Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

