How Much is Nolato AB (publ)'s (STO:NOLA B) CEO Getting Paid?

Christer Wahlquist became the CEO of Nolato AB (publ) (STO:NOLA B) in 2016. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Christer Wahlquist's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Nolato AB (publ) has a market cap of kr15b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of kr8.1m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at kr4.1m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of kr9.5b to kr30b. The median total CEO compensation was kr6.9m.

So Christer Wahlquist is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Nolato has changed from year to year.

Is Nolato AB (publ) Growing?

Over the last three years Nolato AB (publ) has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 27% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -7.6% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Nolato AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Nolato AB (publ) for providing a total return of 164% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Christer Wahlquist is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. Shareholders may want to check for free if Nolato insiders are buying or selling shares.

