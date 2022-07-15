How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.

Nurses are often considered the backbone of the American health care system. From nursing assistants to nurse anesthetists, the field of nursing is a broad one. Responsibilities and pay vary depending on the person's level of schooling and experience.

The pandemic had a significant impact on the field of nursing with nationwide staffing issues, USA TODAY reported. Registered nurse employment levels saw the largest decline in at least two decades, according to the Center for American Progress, and many nurses shifted paths or left the field altogether, according to the Washington Post.

How much do nurses make?

Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates, how much nurses make depends on what kind of nurse someone is — and what kind of license that nurse has. On the low end, nurses can make just around $33,000 annually, but they can also make as much as $202,500.

Nora Burlingame, 3, sits on the lap of her mother, Dina Burlingame, and gets a high five from nurse Luann Majeed after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination at UW Medical Center - Roosevelt on June 21, 2022 in Seattle, Wash.

How much do nursing assistants make?

Nursing assistants (CNA) are entry level positions on a health care team. CNA certifications vary based on state but typically require graduating from a CNA school and passing a state exam. Nursing assistants focus on assisting patients with comfort and daily needs.

The average annual wage for nursing assistants is $33,250.

How much do licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses make?

Licensed practical and vocational nurses (LPN/LVN) manage basic patient care. They perform tasks like checking blood pressure, recording vitals, monitoring patient needs and assisting physicians.

The average annual wage for licensed practical and vocational nurses is $51,850.

How much do registered nurses make?

Registered nurses (RN) see patients in a variety of medical and community settings like hospitals, nursing homes, doctor’s offices and homes. They work directly with doctors and can prep patients for exams and administer medicine.

Registered nurses make $82,750, on average.

How much do nurse midwives make?

Nurse midwives (CNM) focus on gynecological, prenatal and post-pregnancy care. They monitor maternal health and fetal growth and can create birthing and postpartum plans for their patients. They also treat routine health conditions during pregnancy, perform physical examinations and tests and attend to births.

The average annual wage for nurse midwives is $114,210.

How much do nurse practitioners make?

Nurse practitioners (NP) can take full account for patients and can even serve as primary care providers without a physician. Their other responsibilities include prescribing treatment, ordering tests and diagnosing patients.

Nurse practitioners average an annual pay of $118,040.

How much do nurse anesthetists make?

Nurse anesthetists (CRNA) are registered nurses who are authorized to administer anesthesia and monitor patients who receive it. Registered nurses with bachelor’s degrees can become nurse anesthetists by earning their master’s degree and passing a national certification exam and getting a state license.

Nurse anesthetists make $202,470 a year, on average.

How much do nursing instructors and teachers make?

Those passionate about educating future nurses can seek a career in nursing instruction. Nursing instructors teach nursing students about patient care in classrooms and clinical units.

Nursing instructors and teachers average an annual income of $82,040.

How much do traveling nurses make?

Traveling nursing grew during the pandemic for obvious reasons — traveling nurses move to health care facilities that need them the most. It also pays well. ZipRecruiter found the national average salary for travel nurses is $98,031.

