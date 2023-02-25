How Much Will OASDI Taxes Take Out of My Paychecks?

Ashley Kilroy
·6 min read
SmartAsset: What is OASDI tax on my paycheck?
SmartAsset: What is OASDI tax on my paycheck?

If you’ve glanced at your pay stub or W-2 from your employer, you may be dismayed at the rundown of tax items dinging your take-home pay. The Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance program (OASDI) is one such tax. Fortunately, the government intends payment of OASDI taxes to mean retirement income for you in the future. This tax supports retirees, their families, and Americans who are disabled. The 2023 rate for employees and employers is set at 6.2%. Here are the details on paying it, acquiring an exemption, and how it fits into your retirement plan.

Consider working with a financial advisor as you assess your taxes.

What Is OASDI Tax on My Paycheck?

The Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance (OASDI) tax funds the Social Security system in the United States. As the name implies, OASDI payments go to those who are retired, disabled, or have a spouse who earned Social Security benefits pass away.

The OASDI tax rate has been 12.4% since 1990. Tax law divides the responsibility to pay OASDI between employer and employee. As a result, the OASDI tax on your paycheck is 6.2%, and your employer pays the other 6.2%. Self-employed workers pay the entire OASDI tax but can deduct half when they file taxes.

How Does the OASDI Tax Work?

OASDI taxes impose a 6.2% rate on employees and 12.4% on self-employed workers. Paying this tax simulates saving for retirement while funding the federal government’s Social Security program, which supports US citizens who are retired, disabled, or a surviving spouse of someone who paid OASDI taxes.

The government can change the tax rate with new legislation. But the current rate of 12.4% has lasted for over 30 years. Fortunately, the tax applies to a limited amount of income. The maximum income on which you’ll pay OASDI taxes for the 2023 tax year is $160,200, which is up $15,200 from 2022, which was set at $147,000.

What Is OASDI Tax If I’m Self-Employed?

SmartAsset: What is OASDI tax on my paycheck?
SmartAsset: What is OASDI tax on my paycheck?

The OASDI tax for self-employed workers is 12.4%. While conventional employees split this tax with their employers, self-employment means footing the entire bill. As a result, self-employed taxpayers must make quarterly OASDI payments of 12.4% of their income.

Fortunately, you can deduct half of OASDI taxes when you file your annual tax return if you’re self-employed. This deduction makes the self-employed rate identical to the typical employee’s rate after filing your annual tax return.

Is the Social Security Tax the Same as the OASDI Tax?

Saying ‘Social Security Tax’ to refer to OASDI taxes is essentially correct but glosses over the details. Specifically, the federal government invests 85 cents of each tax dollar in a fund for retired Americans and, if they pass away, their surviving spouses and children. Nearly 15 cents of each dollar go to another fund for Americans with disabilities. The remaining fraction of a penny of each OASDI dollar pays for administrative fees.

Is the OASDI Tax Mandatory?

The OASDI tax is mandatory for nearly all working Americans. Exemptions for the tax are scant, applying only to specific religious organizations, academic workers or researchers without U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status, and self-employed individuals earning less than $400 annually.

You can apply for OASDI tax exemption with Form 4029. However, the IRS won’t issue an exemption if you don’t fit one of the definitions described above.

OASDI Taxes for Nonresident U.S. Citizens

Generally, nonresident U.S. citizens must pay OASDI taxes. However, exceptions may apply to nonresidents due to their country of residence. For instance, the U.S. has tax treaties with countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom to prevent Americans from suffering double taxation. That said, treaties vary by country, so it’s best to work with a tax professional to ensure you comply with the tax code.

Furthermore, your line of work may exempt you from OASDI taxes. Specifically, the following visas make nonresident U.S. citizens exempt:

  • A-visas, typically for employees of foreign governments.

  • D-visas for work conducted outside the U.S. or for crew members of a foreign ship or aircraft with a foreign employer.

  • Researchers and academic workers with F-visas, J-visas, M-visas, and Q-visas.

  • G-visas for employees working for an international organization.

  • Specialty workers with H-visas. For instance, H-2A visas are for temporary agricultural workers.

Does the OASDI Tax Cover Retirement Expenses?

SmartAsset: What is OASDI tax on my paycheck?
SmartAsset: What is OASDI tax on my paycheck?

The average Social Security distribution for a retiree in 2023 is about $1,800 per month, or $21,600 annually. As a result, the OASDI tax isn’t enough to cover retirement expenses. Social Security payments are usually a crucial element of a retiree’s income, but it’s equally vital to rely on your own retirement savings. For example, having a 401(k) or IRA as your primary source of retirement income and OASDI tax to supplement your budget is more realistic than living on Social Security alone.

Likewise, retiring with a disability at retirement age or earlier doesn’t mean your OASDI benefit will cover all your living expenses. Therefore, whether you retire as intended or leave the workforce due to a disability, it’s critical to have your own savings to rely on apart from Social Security.

Bottom Line

The OASDI tax on your paycheck funds Social Security benefits for millions of Americans. Most workers pay OASDI taxes, and you’ll pay more (at least up front) if you’re self-employed. The exemptions from the tax are few and far between because the system works best when most working Americans pay into the system. Ideally, you’ll also receive Social Security during retirement – but even if you do, your monthly payment will likely not cover your expenses. Therefore, saving for retirement in your own account is still necessary.

Tips for OASDI Taxes

  • Keeping up with taxes and retirement savings can be challenging, especially if you’re self-employed. Fortunately, a financial advisor can help straighten out your situation and create a detailed retirement plan. SmartAsset’s Free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Unfortunately, retirement doesn’t mean no more taxes. In fact, your Social Security checks may be taxable depending on your income level.

Photo credit: ©iStock/designer491, ©iStock/adamkaz, ©iStock/designer491

The post What Is OASDI Tax on My Paycheck? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best Podcasts By Financial Advisors

    Tuning into financial podcasts can be a great way to track the latest industry trends and developments, level up your marketing game or simply learn new skills that you can use to grow your business. With so many financial advisor … Continue reading → The post The Top 12 Podcasts for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Ways You Can Use Life Insurance While You're Alive

    Life insurance is often regarded as financial protection for surviving family members after a policyholder's death. But depending on the type of policy you have, you may also benefit from your coverage while you're alive. You could potentially take a … Continue reading → The post 4 Ways to Use Life Insurance While You're Alive appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Restaurant Is Seeing a Huge Uptick in Popularity This Year

    Some steakhouse restaurants and breakfast chains have been doing well despite inflation and tight consumer budgets.

  • Morningstar Says This Overlooked Asset Could Break Out in 2023. Is It Right For You?

    In the world of investments, perhaps none are less flashy than municipal bonds. If stocks and corporate bonds are the steak and roasted potatoes of your investment plate, municipal bonds are more like steamed brussels sprouts. But this overlooked asset … Continue reading → The post Morningstar Says This Overlooked Asset Could Break Out in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2023 Tax Changes You Need to Know About Now

    Tax season is well underway once again. For those who got an early jump and already filed their 2022 taxes, it's never too soon to start thinking about your tax plan for 2023. While filers shouldn't expect a whole lot … Continue reading → The post Keep These Tax Changes in Mind in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Get My Tax Refund ASAP?

    There are 1.9 million individual tax returns that remain unprocessed for various reasons - from 2022 alone. This has always been a problem from an efficiency standpoint, especially since tax season has found its way back around and that number … Continue reading → The post Here's a Surefire Trick to Get Your Tax Refund ASAP appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ask an Advisor: ‘I'm Too Trusting and Gullible.' How Do I Find a Financial Advisor Who Truly Acts as a Fiduciary?

    How can I reliably verify that a specific financial advisor is a true and full fiduciary – and that they're not just conning and misleading me? Is there a respectable and independent professional group that independently investigates and reliably certifies … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘I'm Too Trusting and Gullible.' How Do I Find a Financial Advisor Who Truly Acts as a Fiduciary? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The M&A Market Was Red Hot in 2022. But Will it Cool Down in 2023?

    For advisors, 2022 wasn't just a year defined by high inflation and market volatility. It was also a blockbuster year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within the wealth management sector. In 2022, a record number of transactions were announced, according to … Continue reading → The post Will the M&A Market Stay Red Hot for Advisors in 2023? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Retire at 45 With $3 Million?

    You can probably retire in financial comfort at age 45 if you have $3 million in savings. Although it's much younger than most people retire, that much money can likely generate adequate income for as long as you live. Very … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 45 With $3 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Taiwanese among foreign fighters in Ukraine amid ominous China threat

    When Tony Lu made the long journey from Taiwan to Ukraine just two weeks after war broke out, he planned to just give out aid.

  • Berkshire Posts Record Operating Earnings Amid Economic Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. posted record operating earnings for the year, helped by solid performance across many of the conglomerate’s subsidiaries.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Fin

  • Ask an Advisor: ‘I Am Giving Away 25% of My Return.' Why Does a Financial Advisor Earn a 1% Fee, Even in a Bear Market?

    Why does a financial advisor get a fee of 1% or more? That seems really high. If my return is only 4% (for example, in dividends), I am giving away 25% of my return, which is even worse with a … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘I Am Giving Away 25% of My Return.' Why Does a Financial Advisor Earn a 1% Fee, Even in a Bear Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Breaking down Warren Buffett's top holdings

    Warren Buffet's top holdings within Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) have consolidated over time. Berkshire Hathaway's top five holdings accounted for roughly 75% of the company's entire portfolio value, as of Dec. 31 2022, Apple (AAPL) is the largest holding accounting for 38.9% of the portfolio's value. Bank of America (BAC) represents 11.19% while Chevron (CVX) falls just under 10%. The majority of those purchases were made by Berkshire within the last decade, driving a more than 200% return for shareholders during that time period. Berkshire's fourth and fifth highest holdings are famous Buffett buys. Coca-Cola (KO), which Berkshire bought in 1988, represents 8.51% of the portfolio while American Express (AXP), an equity Buffett began buying in the 1960s, is 7.49% of Berkshire's portfolio value. Buffett bought Coca-Cola and Freddie Mac in 1988, telling investors they'd ideally hold them long term. "We expect to hold these securities for a long time," Buffett wrote to shareholders in 1988. "In fact, when we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever." Above Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down Berkshire's top holdings. Key video takeaways: 0:15 Berkshire's top holdings 1:15 How certain Buffett picks have performed over the years

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • Biden did not trip down plane stairs arriving in Poland

    Social media users are claiming a video shows Joe Biden tumbling down the stairs as he disembarked from Air Force One upon arrival in Warsaw, Poland, on February 20, 2023. This is false; other footage shows the US president exiting the aircraft without incident and via a separate ramp, and the White House confirmed a different person fell."BREAKING! Biden has landed in the Poland and already fell!" says one February 21 tweet sharing the video, which shows an unidentified person spilling down the

  • Pros and Cons of Living in a State With No Income Tax

    Every U.S. citizen is responsible for paying federal income tax, and some taxpayers also must pay a separate state income tax. As of 2023, just nine states don't impose any additional income tax:...

  • ‘I’m retiring, so what do I do with my 401(k)?’ You have four choices — but only three of them are good.

    You might be tempted to cash out, especially if you have a small balance, but research shows the way to go is to stay invested.

  • Tulsi Gabbard Shocks Fox News Host by Comparing Biden to Hitler

    via Fox NewsTulsi Gabbard on Friday made the wild claim that there’s a historical “connection” between Nazism and the diversity-minded personnel choices made by the Biden administration—a statement that Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t get behind.Gabbard, who seemingly hasn’t missed a chance to bash the Democratic Party as a Fox News contributor since she announced her departure from it last October, said “identity politics” was one factor in her decision.“You see how their agenda of identit

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…