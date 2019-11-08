How Much is OGE Energy Corp.'s (NYSE:OGE) CEO Getting Paid?

Robert Trauschke has been the CEO of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) since 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Robert Trauschke's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, OGE Energy Corp. has a market capitalization of US$8.6b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.7m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$960k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$4.0b to US$12b. The median total CEO compensation was US$6.7m.

That means Robert Trauschke receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at OGE Energy, below.

Is OGE Energy Corp. Growing?

On average over the last three years, OGE Energy Corp. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 18% each year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 2.8% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has OGE Energy Corp. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 58% over three years, OGE Energy Corp. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Robert Trauschke is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling OGE Energy shares (free trial).

