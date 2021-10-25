How Much One Share of These Stocks Has Increased in Value Over the Past 10 Years

FatCamera / Getty Images/iStockphoto

After the stock markets topped in 2000, the following 10-year period was a grim one, with the averages hardly moving by the end of the decade. By 2011, however, the markets were ready to race higher once again, and they provided outstanding returns up until the coronavirus sell-off of early 2020.

While that bear market was severe, it was also incredibly short-lived, and before the end of 2020, the averages were back at all-time highs. Here's a look at how a variety of names fared over this glorious decade, including the percentage return you would have earned if you had bought just a single share 10 years ago.

Last updated: Oct. 21, 2021

Tesla (TSLA): 14,486%

Share price Oct. 14, 2011: $5.61

Share price Oct. 14, 2021: $818.32

For many years, the idea of Tesla's ultimate success was hit or miss, but the company fired on all cylinders in 2020 and rode a 700% gain for the year.

Apple (AAPL): 1,010%

Share price Oct. 14, 2011: $12.94

Share price Oct. 14, 2021: $143.76

Apple has had its ups and downs since being founded in a garage by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, but it has solidified its position as one of the world's most popular and admired consumer products companies.

Microsoft (MSFT): 1,279%

Share price Oct. 14, 2011: $21.95

Share price Oct. 14, 2021: $302.75

Microsoft burst onto the scene and rapidly dominated the world of computer operating systems but over the last decade, it's been turning its focus to new cutting-edge technology, particularly in the areas of cloud computing and software for autonomous vehicles.

GameStop (GME): 985%

Share price Oct. 14, 2011: $16.94

Share price Oct. 14, 2021: $183.83

Shares of GameStop had been steadily declining for years until late 2020 when it became the poster child of so-called "meme stocks," which were heavily shorted by Wall Street professionals but hyped up into a buying frenzy on internet message boards.

Disney (DIS): 474%

Share price Oct. 14, 2011: $30.35

Share price Oct. 14, 2021: $174.41

Disney took a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, as its three main businesses are film and television production, cruise lines and theme parks. However, it's back on the mend thanks to widespread vaccinations and the emergence of its own vastly popular streaming service, Disney+, which some analysts think will soon overtake Netflix in terms of global subscribers.

Ford (F): 97%

Share price Oct. 14, 2011: $7.84

Share price Oct. 14, 2021: $15.45

Ford hasn't performed nearly as well over the past decade as many other names on this list, but that may be changing. As of Oct. 14, the stock is up over 75% YTD, as the company has gained new momentum by expanding its electric vehicle lineup and exploring the world of technologically advanced, self-driving vehicles.

Netflix (NFLX): 3,722%

Share price Oct. 14, 2011: $16.58

Share price Oct. 14, 2021: $633.80

Netflix was one of the biggest gainers over the past decade, as the company was able to successfully pivot from a mail-order DVD business to the world's most popular streaming service, with over 209 million global subscribers.

Facebook (FB): 865%

Share price May 21, 2012*: $34.03

Share price Oct. 14, 2021: $328.53

Facebook hasn't quite made it to one decade yet, but it's close, as its IPO was priced on May 18, 2012, and the stock began trading on May 21 of that year. Hefty returns have been the result thanks to the omnipresence of its flagship product and its acquisition of other highly popular social media platforms, such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

TransDigm Group, Incorporated (TDG): 1,311%

Share price Oct. 14, 2011: $45.05

Share price Oct. 14, 2021: $635.74

TransDigm Group shares more than doubled between 2018 and 2020 before getting hit hard in the coronavirus sell-off. However, buyers have flooded back into the producer of highly engineered airplane systems and components.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX): 1,506%

Share price Oct. 14, 2011: $6.39

Share price Oct. 14, 2021: $102.63

One of the biggest winners over the past decade has been Neurocrine Biosciences, thanks in part to the fact that the stock was near its all-time lows in 2011. In spite of some sharp movements higher and lower, the stock of the biopharmaceutical company remains about where it was in 2018.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much One Share of These Stocks Has Increased in Value Over the Past 10 Years