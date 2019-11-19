How Much is OneVue Holdings Limited's (ASX:OVH) CEO Getting Paid?

Connie Mckeage has been the CEO of OneVue Holdings Limited (ASX:OVH) since 2007. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Connie Mckeage's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that OneVue Holdings Limited is worth AU$103m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$339k for the year to June 2019. We note that's an increase of 39% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$277k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$294m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is AU$374k.

So Connie Mckeage is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at OneVue Holdings has changed over time.

Is OneVue Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, OneVue Holdings Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 3.6% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 35% over the last year.

It's great to see that revenue growth is strong. With that in mind, the modestly improving EPS seems positive. I wouldn't say this is necessarily top notch growth, but it is certainly promising. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has OneVue Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 38% over three years, some OneVue Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Connie Mckeage is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We would like to see somewhat stronger per share growth. And we think the shareholder returns - over three years - have been underwhelming. Shareholders might not feel great about the fact that CEO pay increased on last year. So many would argue that the CEO is certainly not underpaid. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at OneVue Holdings.

