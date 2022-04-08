How Much Is ‘The Oracle of Omaha’ Warren Buffett Worth?

Nati Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Ranking at No. 5 on Forbes 2022 Billionaires’ List, investor Warren Buffett, widely known as “The Oracle of Omaha,” is worth $118 billion in 2022.

Buffett is said to have bought his first investment at age 11 and was worth $60,000 (adjusted for inflation) by age 16, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Since then, he’s earned the reputation as someone who believes in giving back as much as he has earned. In 2010, he formed The Giving Pledge with Bill and Melinda Gates, which suggests that billionaires donate at least 50% of their net worth to charity during their lifetimes.

Warren Buffett’s Early Years

Born on Aug. 30, 1930, Warren Buffett hails from Omaha, Nebraska. His first job was as a paperboy, and he invested his earnings in real estate. In high school, he launched a pinball business and accumulated a net worth of $6,000. After moving with his family to Washington D.C., he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1947. His prophetic yearbook picture had the caption: “a future stockbroker.”

Buffett graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, then enrolled in Columbia Business School where he earned his Master of Science in Economics.

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway

When Warren Buffett first got involved in now-legendary investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, it was a textile manufacturing company. By 1979, the company was trading at $775, ending the year worth $1,310 per share. His accomplishments earned him the nickname “Oracle of Omaha,” as his personal net worth skyrocketed to $620 million by 1983.

Warren Buffett’s Wealth

Today, Warren Buffett’s wealth as one of the top ten billionaires in the world comes largely from his ownership in investment firm Berkshire Hathaway. The firm owns over 60 companies including the likes of Geico Insurance, Duracell batteries and Dairy Queen restaurants, according to Forbes. But it should be noted that his incredible wealth took time to accumulate, as Medium reported that over 99% of Buffett’s wealth was acquired after he turned 52.

Buffett still lives in a 5-bedroom home in Omaha that he purchased in 1956 for just $31,500. Homes in the neighborhood today go for around $2 million.

