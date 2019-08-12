How Much Are Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (HKG:3366) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited (HKG:3366), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Sing Kwong Lam bought HK$925k worth of shares at a price of HK$2.89 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$2.65). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Sing Kwong Lam was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Sing Kwong Lam bought 1.0m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$2.90. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about HK$2.7m worth of Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .