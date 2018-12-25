How Much Of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Ovid Therapeutics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$65m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about OVID.

See our latest analysis for Ovid Therapeutics

NasdaqGS:OVID Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ovid Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 30% of Ovid Therapeutics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ovid Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:OVID Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.5% of Ovid Therapeutics. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Ovid Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.