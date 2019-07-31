How Much is Pa Shun International Holdings Limited's (HKG:574) CEO Getting Paid?

The CEO of Pa Shun International Holdings Limited (HKG:574) is Yenfei Chen. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Yenfei Chen's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Pa Shun International Holdings Limited is worth HK$209m, and total annual CEO compensation is CN¥607k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth CN¥607k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CN¥1.4b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CN¥1.6m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Pa Shun International Holdings has changed over time.

SEHK:574 CEO Compensation, July 31st 2019 More

Is Pa Shun International Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Pa Shun International Holdings Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 123% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -5.6% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Pa Shun International Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 75% over three years, many shareholders in Pa Shun International Holdings Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It appears that Pa Shun International Holdings Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

The compensation paid to Yenfei Chen is lower than is usual at similar sized companies, but the eps growth is lacking, just like the returns (over three years). Considering all these factors, we'd stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don't think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Pa Shun International Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

